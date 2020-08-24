Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 24 August 2020 at 11.45 a.m. EEST



Share subscriptions based on stock options 2018

Between 6 February 2020 and 6 August 2020, a total of 2,250 Rovio Entertainment Corporation’s new shares have been subscribed for with the stock option program 2018. 2,250 new shares have been subscribed for with the 2018A stock options at a subscription price of EUR 5.08. The entire subscription price of EUR 11,430.00 shall be recorded into the invested unrestricted equity reserve.

As a result of the share subscriptions, the number of Rovio Entertainment shares will increase to 81,270,361 shares.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register on 24 August 2020, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights.

The shares will be traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki Plc together with the old shares as of 25 August 2020.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

