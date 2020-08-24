Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Biopsy Markets By Cancer Type By Diagnosis, Monitoring & Recurrence Testing. 2019-2023 W. Historical Data Including Screening Market Potential Size With Executive And Consultant Guides" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A revolution in cancer diagnostics is occurring using in vitro blood testing to identify cancer DNA. The technology creates new markets for cancer screening tests.

GRAIL, a new company with impressive backing, has announced a single blood test to detect all cancers. The company is now working on a 10,000-plus subject study, called the Circulating Cell-Free Genome Atlas (CCGA) to help identify cancer early. The technology is moving faster than the market.

New technology that definitively identifies disease conditions from blood samples is poised to replace expensive invasive surgical biopsy procedures. The market is still in its infancy but has outstanding growth potential. The impact on the health care industry is enormous.

The report forecasts the market size out to 2023. In addition, the report looks at potential market sizes by country, by cancer and by the three different opportunities: detection, management and screening.

Circulating Tumor Cells? Cell Free DNA? Exosomes? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size.



The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions along with breakouts for Lung, Breast, Colorectal, Prostate and Other Cancers as well as breakouts by Diagnostic, Therapy Monitoring and Recurrence Monitoring.





Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction and Market Definition

1.1 What is Liquid Biopsy?

1.2 The Sequencing Revolution

1.3 Market Definition

1.4 Methodology

1.5 A Spending Perspective on Liquid Biopsy



2. Market Overview

2.1 Players in a Dynamic Market

2.2 Using Biopsies

2.3 Biopsy Sites

2.4 The Situation Today - Biopsy Analysis

2.5 Evidence of Cancer - Liquid Biopsy Technology

2.6 Cancer Treatment Protocol Under Siege

2.7 Structure of Industry Plays a Part

2.8 Profiles of Key Players

2.8.1 Qiagen

2.8.2 Agena Bioscience

2.8.3 Angle plc

2.8.4 ApoCell

2.8.5 Biocept

2.8.6 BioFluidica

2.8.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.8.8 Boreal Genomics

2.8.10 Chronix Biomedical

2.8.11 Clearbridge BioMedics

2.8.12 Cynvenio

2.8.13 Cytolumina Technologies Corp

2.8.14 CytoTrack

2.8.15 Diagnologix LLC

2.8.16 Epic Sciences

2.8.17 Exosome Diagnostics

2.8.18 Exosome Sciences

2.8.19 Fluidigm Corp

2.8.20 Fluxion Biosciences

2.8.21 Genomic Health

2.8.22 Guardant Health

2.8.23 HansaBiomed

2.8.23 Horizon Discovery

2.8.24 iCellate

2.8.25 Illumina

2.8.26 Inivata

2.8.27 Janssen Diagnostics

2.8.28 Molecular MD

2.8.29 Myriad Genetics

2.8.30 Natera

2.8.31 New Oncology

2.8.32 Roche Diagnostics

2.8.33 RainDance Technologies

2.8.34 Rarecells SAS

2.8.35 Silicon Biosystems

2.8.36 Sysmex Inostics

2.8.37 SRI International

2.8.38 Thermo Fisher

2.8.39 Trovagene

2.8.40 Freenome

2.8.41 Personal Genome Diagnostics

2.8.42 miR Scientific

2.8.43 MDx Health

2.8.44 Bioarray Genetics

2.8.45 Bio-Techne

2.8.46 Oncocyte

2.8.47 Circulogene

2.8.48 Incell Dx

2.8.49 Integrated Diagnostics

2.8.50 Bio Cartis

2.8.51 Clinical Genomics

2.8.52 OncoDNA

2.8.53 Biodesix Inc.

2.8.54 CellMax Life



3. Market Trends

3.1 Factors Driving Growth

3.1.1 Non Invasive Game Changer

3.1.2 Lower Cost

3.1.3 Greater Accuracy

3.1.4 Wide Range of Potential Uses

3.1.5 Aging Population

3.2 Factors Limiting Growth

3.2.1 Lower prices

3.2.2 Lack of Standards

3.2.3 Protocol Resistance

3.2.4 Initial Adoption Has No Cost Savings

3.3 Instrumentation and Automation

3.3.1 Instruments Key to Market Share

3.3.2 Bioinformatics Plays a Role

3.4 Diagnostic Technology Development

3.4.1 Next Generation Sequencing Fuels a Revolution

3.4.2 Impact of NGS on pricing

3.4.3 Pharmacogenomics Blurs Diagnosis and Treatment

3.4.4 CGES Testing, A Brave New World

3.4.5 Biochips/Giant magneto resistance based assay

4. Liquid Biopsy Recent Developments

5. Country Market Sizes - North America



6. Country Markets - Europe



7. Country Markets - Asia Pacific



8. Country Markets - Latin America, Africa & The Middle East



9. Global Market Summary

10. Potential Market Opportunity Sizes

10.1 Cancer Screening by Country: Lung, Breast & Colorectal

10.2 Cancer Screening by Country: Prostate, Other Cancer & All Cancer

10.3 Potential Market Size - Cancer Diagnosis

10.4 Potential Market Size - Cancer Management



