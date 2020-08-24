Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Professional Scrum Master level I (PSM I) Training" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Product development today is all about fast deliveries, quick responses, cost optimization, and quality end products - parameters that Scrum promises to deliver. Scrum is hence the new age product development gospel that every competitive organization is keen to embrace. Which is why they need certified and experienced professionals who understand the framework and have the expertise to leverage it for the enterprise.



A Professional Scrum Master is one such individual who knows how to manage the workflow effectively, create motivated and intelligent teams, and handle complex tasks while ensuring a collaborative project environment that promotes productivity and maximizes business value. In other words, a Professional Scrum Master is a value enabler in Scrum teams and a critical contributor who ensures project success in high-performing Scrum teams.



A PSM certification validates the holder's knowledge of Agile and Scrum practices and makes them industry-ready. The PSM Certification is a well-recognized credential applicable across sectors and industries and highly valued in the Scrum community. A successful PSM has a holistic understanding of the Agile software development methodologies and unmatched expertise on Scrum and its applications. The globally-acclaimed PSM certification not only betters your perception of servant leadership but also helps you serve your team efficiently.



A PSM certification takes your career to new heights and makes you an expert in applying Scrum principles effectively in your real-time projects. The chart below is an indication of the growth and popularity of the PSM certification and career prospects.



Individual Benefits

Prove your Scrum knowledge to your peers

Improve workflow and speed up turnaround time

Work on large and complex projects without complication

Implement advanced thinking for inculcating servant leadership values

Organizational Benefits

Transform organizations with effective ideas and projects using Scrum

Motivate and lead a team of Scrum specialists who bring the benefits of Scrum to projects

Resolve conflicts and tackle challenges even in complex organizational setups

Ensure happy stakeholders by meeting their demands within specific time-frames

Forbes recently compiled a list of the 25 highest-paying jobs in the US and the Scrum Master jobs ranked the highest. Clearly, professionals with the PSM certification could lift their earning potential manifold compared to their non-certified counterparts.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Lead Scrum teams

How to motivate and lead a team of Scrum specialists who bring the benefits of Scrum to projects.



2. Learn Fundamentals

Gain a deeper knowledge of the fundamental aspects, roles, and attributes of the Scrum framework.



3. Scrum Foundation

Understand the Scrum rules and a purpose of the practices through the empirical foundation of Scrum.



4. Servant Leadership

Understand the servant leadership and act as a Scrum Master for Scrum teams and Stakeholders.



5. Resolve conflicts

Learn to resolve conflicts and tackle challenges to deliver the best at the end of every Sprint.



6. Hands-on learning

Get hands-on experience by implementing the Scrum framework, principles & practices to real projects.



7. Professional Training

Ensure individual and organizational growth in executing Scrum with professional training in Scrum.



8. Address changes

Learn to address the changes in your organization which Scrum entails in an organizational setup.



9. Implementation

Learn to apply the overall Scrum processes, principles, and practices in an effective manner.



