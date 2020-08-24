Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Passenger Ticket Vending Machine Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The passenger ticket vending machine market is poised to grow by $106.64 million during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing cashless vending by NFC technology, improved passenger ticketing experience through TVMs, and affordable access to smart transit systems. Also, the integration of TVMS in automated fare collection systems and retrofitting of TVMs will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The passenger ticket vending machine market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.
The passenger ticket vending machine market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis included in this report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading passenger ticket vending machine market vendors that include AEP Ticketing Solutions Srl, DUCATI Energia SPA, Flowbird SAS, ICA Chipkartensysteme GmbH, init SE, OMRON Corp., Scheidt & Bachmann GmbH, Sigma Spa, SPX Corp., and Xerox Corp. Also, the passenger ticket vending machine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mquadv
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
