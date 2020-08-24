Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Audit Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forensic audit market.

The global forensic audit market reached a value of nearly $12,180 million in 2019, having increased at a CAGR of 6.3% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $12,180 million in 2019 to $11,937 million in 2020 at a rate of -2.0%. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 and reach $15,469 million in 2023.

Growth in the historic period resulted from an increased number of financial fraud cases, growing scope of forensic audit and outsourcing of backend operations. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were uncertain government decisions and policies and varied accounting standards in different geographies.

Going forward, increasing public and private collaborations, technological developments and rising mergers and acquisition activities will support the market growth in the forecast period. Factors that could hinder the growth of the forensic audit market in the future include a shortage of skilled labor, COVID-19 pandemic causing a global recession and the emergence of in-house forensic audits.

North America was the largest region in the global forensic audit market, accounting for 40.9% share of the total market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the forensic audit market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.7% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.24% and 7.22% respectively.

The global forensic audit market is highly concentrated, with large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 70.1% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the market include PwC, Ernst & Young Global Limited, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International, BDO Global and others.



