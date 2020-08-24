10:45 London, 12:45 Helsinki, 24 August 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
ANOTHER FIN-FSA RELEASE IN THE MATTER AGAINST DR DANKO KONCAR
Stock Exchange Release
On 21 August 2020, the Financial Supervisory Authority (FIN-FSA) has published attached information. Although this is not a company matter, Afarak was requested by Fin-FSA to inform its shareholders accordingly.
Helsinki, August 24, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
