Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tunnel Sensor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Solution; Services; Connectivity; Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tunnel sensor market was valued at US$ 3.55 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5.39 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The increasing tunnel safety concerns and rising adoption of tunnel automation and monitoring solutions worldwide are some of the key factors that are driving the growth of tunnel sensor market. However, lack of skilled professionals may restrain the adoption of these solutions in developing and underdeveloped regions of the world. Despite some limitations, the growing investments in infrastructure development across the world and rising technology integration in tunnel sensors for enhanced capabilities are the major factors expected to propel the growth of the tunnel sensor market during the forecast period.



Despite being positive growth outlook, the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to negatively affect the global economy and thus affecting the business activities and company revenues in the tunnel sensor industry worldwide. The business lockdowns, travel bans, event cancellations, and supply chain disruptions in various countries are anticipated to affect the future growth of global tunnel sensor market, especially in year 2020 and 2021.



The tunnel sensor market has been segmented into solutions, services, connectivity, application, and geography. Based on solution, the tunnel sensor market is segmented into visibility monitoring, air flow monitoring, air quality monitoring, filter monitoring, fire monitoring, and others. Based on services, the market has been segmented into installation services, maintenance services, and consulting services. Based on connectivity, the market is divided into wired and wireless. Based on application, the market is segmented into road tunnels, rail tunnels, and others. Geographically, the tunnel sensor market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.



Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd, CODEL International Ltd, DURAG GROUP, Advance Technologies Asia Sdn. Bhd., ACOEM, Control Equipment Pty Ltd., Geonica, Trolex Ltd, Safibra, s.r.o., and SICK AG are among the well-established players present in the tunnel sensor market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tunnel Sensor Market



The COVID-19 outbreak began in Wuhan of China in December 2019, and since then, it has spread at a fast pace around the globe. The outbreak first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. As per latest WHO figures for 5th May 2020, there are around 3.52 million confirmed COVID-19 cases globally with ~2,43,000 total deaths and the number is growing at varying rates in different countries. The COVID-19 crisis is impacting the industries worldwide and the global economies are anticipated to take a worst hit in the year 2020 and likely in 2021 also.



The outbreak has been created significant disruptions across primary industries such as manufacturing, construction & infrastructure, electronics & semiconductor, and automotive. The sharp decline in electronics and construction industry is impacting the growth of global tunnel sensor market as they are the major supply and demand sources for tunnel sensors. The global travel bans imposed in regions such as Europe, Asia Pacific, and North America have affected the business collaborations & partnerships opportunities across industries. Such factors are anticipated to negatively impact the growth of the global tunnel sensor market, especially in 2020 and 2021, depending on the duration of the outbreak.



Reasons to Buy:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global tunnel sensor market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global tunnel sensor market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Tunnel Sensor Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Asia-Pacific

4.2.3 Europe

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

4.5 Premium Insights

4.5.1 List of Tunnel Sensor Manufacturers



5. Tunnel Sensor -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Tunnel Safety Concerns worldwide

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Tunnel Automation and Monitoring Solutions

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness and Unavailability of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Investments in Infrastructure Development Across Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Technology Integration in Tunnel Sensors for Enhanced Capabilities

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Tunnel Sensor Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Tunnel Sensor Market Global Overview

6.2 Tunnel Sensor Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Billion)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Tunnel Sensor Market Analysis - By Solution

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Tunnel Sensor Market Breakdown, by Solution, 2019 & 2027

7.2 Visibility Monitoring

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Visibility Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.3 Air Flow Monitoring

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Air Flow Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Air Quality Monitoring

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Air Quality Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.5 Filter Monitoring

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Filter Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.6 Fire Monitoring

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Fire Monitoring Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.7 Other Solutions

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Other Solutions Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Tunnel Sensor Market Analysis - By Services

8.1 Overview

8.2 Tunnel Sensor Market Breakdown, by Services, 2019 & 2027

8.3 Installation Services

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Installation Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Maintenance Services

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Maintenance Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.5 Consulting Services

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Consulting Services Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Tunnel Sensor Market Analysis - By Connectivity

9.1 Overview

9.2 Tunnel Sensor Market Breakdown, by Connectivity, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Wired

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Wired Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Wireless

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Wireless Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Tunnel Sensor Market Analysis - By Application

10.1 Overview

10.2 Tunnel Sensor Market Breakdown, by Application, 2019 & 2027

10.3 Road Tunnels

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Road Tunnels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.4 Rail Tunnels

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Rail Tunnels Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Others Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



11. Tunnel Sensor Market - Geographic Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 North America: Tunnel Sensor Market

11.3 Europe: Tunnel Sensor Market

11.4 APAC: Tunnel Sensor Market

11.5 MEA: Tunnel Sensor Market

11.6 SAM: Tunnel Sensor Market



12. Tunnel Sensor Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Middle East and Africa

12.6 South America



13. Industry Landscape

13.1 Market Initiative

13.2 Merger and Acquisition

13.3 New Development



14. Company Profiles

14.1 ACOEM

14.1.1 Key Facts

14.1.2 Business Description

14.1.3 Products and Services

14.1.4 Financial Overview

14.1.5 SWOT Analysis

14.1.6 Key Developments

14.2 Advance Technologies Asia Sdn. Bhd.

14.2.1 Key Facts

14.2.2 Business Description

14.2.3 Products and Services

14.2.4 Financial Overview

14.2.5 SWOT Analysis

14.2.6 Key Developments

14.3 Bristol Industrial & Research Associates Ltd

14.3.1 Key Facts

14.3.2 Business Description

14.3.3 Products and Services

14.3.4 Financial Overview

14.3.5 SWOT Analysis

14.3.6 Key Developments

14.4 CODEL International Ltd

14.4.1 Key Facts

14.4.2 Business Description

14.4.3 Products and Services

14.4.4 Financial Overview

14.4.5 SWOT Analysis

14.4.6 Key Developments

14.5 Control Equipment Pty Ltd.

14.5.1 Key Facts

14.5.2 Business Description

14.5.3 Products and Services

14.5.4 Financial Overview

14.5.5 SWOT Analysis

14.5.6 Key Developments

14.6 Durag Group

14.6.1 Key Facts

14.6.2 Business Description

14.6.3 Products and Services

14.6.4 Financial Overview

14.6.5 SWOT Analysis

14.6.6 Key Developments

14.7 Geonica

14.7.1 Key Facts

14.7.2 Business Description

14.7.3 Products and Services

14.7.4 Financial Overview

14.7.5 SWOT Analysis

14.7.6 Key Developments

14.8 Safibra, s.r.o.

14.8.1 Key Facts

14.8.2 Business Description

14.8.3 Products and Services

14.8.4 Financial Overview

14.8.5 SWOT Analysis

14.8.6 Key Developments

14.9 SICK AG

14.9.1 Key Facts

14.9.2 Business Description

14.9.3 Products and Services

14.9.4 Financial Overview

14.9.5 SWOT Analysis

14.9.6 Key Developments

14.10 Trolex Ltd

14.10.1 Key Facts

14.10.2 Business Description

14.10.3 Products and Services

14.10.4 Financial Overview

14.10.5 SWOT Analysis

14.10.6 Key Developments



15. Appendix

15.1 About the Publisher

15.2 Word Index



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cszboo

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900