India glucose monitoring devices market was valued at around USD 209 million in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of more than 10% until FY 2026.India glucose monitoring devices market is driven by growing prevalence of diabetes in the country, predominantly Type 2 diabetes.



Additionally, increasing requirement for faster and safer diagnosis of diabetes is further expected to propel the market during forecast period.Besides, rising awareness among the population regarding the treatment of diabetes is further expected to propel the market growth.



The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has drastically increased the demand for glucose monitoring devices in the country.

India glucose monitoring devices market is segmented based on product, application, end user, and region.Based on product segmentation, the market can be fragmented into self-monitoring glucose devices and continuous glucose monitoring devices, out of which, the self-monitoring glucose devices segment dominated the market until FY 2020 and the segment is expected to maintain its leading position over the next five years as well.



This can be attributed to certain benefits it offers such as ease of use and low cost.

Major players operating in India glucose monitoring devices market include Roche Diagnostics India Pvt Ltd, Abbott India Limited, Becton Dickinson Private Limited, ARKRAY Healthcare Pvt Ltd., B Braun Medical India Pvt Ltd., Dr Morepen, Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, India Medtronic Pvt Ltd, Pulsatom Health Care Pvt Ltd, Bio-Rad laboratories India Pvt Ltd and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market.



