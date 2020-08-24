﻿     RESULT OF SEK CREDIT OPERATION 2020-08-24   Auction date: 2020-08-24 Payment date: 2020-08-24 (at 3 pm) Maturity date: 2020-11-23 Term: 91 days Offered volume: Unlimited Total bid amount: SEK 0 billion Number of bids 0 Allotment: SEK 0 billion Interest rate: Repo rate  


