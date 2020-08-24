The board of directors has decided to update the financial calendar 2020

13 March: Annual Report 2019

23 April: Q1 2020

14 August: Q2 2020

25 September: Annual General Meeting

30 October: Q3 2020





Sincerely,

Andreas Morthorst

CFO



Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank: 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk

Attachment