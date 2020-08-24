The board of directors has decided to update the financial calendar 2020
13 March: Annual Report 2019
23 April: Q1 2020
14 August: Q2 2020
25 September: Annual General Meeting
30 October: Q3 2020
Sincerely,
Andreas Morthorst
CFO
Contactperson: Head of Press, Torben Plank: 22237440 / tpl@tivoli.dk
Tivoli A/S
København V, DENMARK
