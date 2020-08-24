Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IGBT and Thyristor Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by IGBT Packaging Type; IGBT Power Rating; IGBT Application; Thyristor Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The IGBT and Thyristor market was valued at US$ 5.15 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 6.96 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027.
The global IGBT and Thyristor market is experiencing remarkable growth attributed to the replacement of aging power infrastructure, particularly in developed economies, as well as the deployment of smart grids. IGBTs and Thyristors are integrated into power electronics such as controllers and inverters, as well as power supplies, to fulfill the demand for solid-state switching devices. Moreover, the demand for electricity is constantly increasing owing to the rising population in developing economies. IGBTs and Thyristors are used for low switching losses and short switching times of metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistor (MOSFET) to meet the current electricity demands.
Further, they also use conduction losses along with high breakdown voltage in bipolar junction transistor (BJT) to achieve high electricity demands. Additionally, IGBTs and Thyristors reduce thermal stress leading to longer lifespan and reliability of electric devices. IGBT and Thyristor are gaining acceptance due to advantages such as high external thermal performance along with efficiency.
APAC is estimated to dominate the global IGBT and Thyristor market and is anticipated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period owing to the rising number of high voltage direct current (HVDC) and flexible alternating current transmission system (FACTS) projects in the region. Converters used in HVDC lines integrate Thyristor for converting AC to DC and vice versa. Countries in the region are aiming to adopt HVDC systems owing to their low power loss during long-distance power transmission. A few major ongoing HVDC projects include the State Grid Corporation of China and the Russia-Japan Energy Bridge.
The key companies profiled in the IGBT and Thyristor market include ABB Ltd., Fuji, Electric Co., Ltd., Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Co., Ltd., ON Semiconductor, Semikron, STMicroelectronics, and Vishay Intertechnology.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. IGBT and Thyristor Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Ecosystem Analysis
4.3 PEST Analysis
4.3.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.3.4 MEA - PEST Analysis
4.3.5 South America- PEST Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. IGBT and Thyristor Market - Key Industry Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increase in Adoption of IGBTs in Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles
5.1.2 Growing Implementation of Smart Grid Technology
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Complexities of the IGBT and Thyristor Circuits
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Growing Inclination Toward Use of Electric and Hybrid Electric Vehicles
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Increasing application of AI and IoT in Power Management
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. IGBT and Thyristor Market- Global Analysis
6.1 IGBT and Thyristor Global Overview
6.2 IGBT and Thyristor Market -Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning
7. IGBT Market Analysis - By Packaging Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 IGBT Market, By Packaging Type (2018 and 2027)
7.3 Discrete IGBT
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Discrete IGBT: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 IGBT Module
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Module IGBT: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. IGBT Market Analysis - By Power Rating
8.1 Overview
8.2 IGBT Market, By Power Rating (2018 and 2027)
8.3 Low Power Rating
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Low Power Rating: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Medium Power Rating
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Medium Power Rating: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 High Power Rating
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 High Power Rating: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. IGBT Market Analysis - By Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 IGBT Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)
9.3 Energy & Power
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Energy & Power: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.4 Rail Traction Systems
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Rail Traction Systems: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.5 Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS)
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Uninterrupted Power Supply: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.6 Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Electric Vehicles and Hybrid Electric Vehicles: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.7 Consumer Electronics
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Consumer Electronics: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.8 Others
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Others: IGBT Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10. Thyristor Market Analysis - By Application
10.1 Overview
10.2 Thyristor Market, By Application (2018 and 2027)
10.3 Power Transmission Systems
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Power Transmission Systems: Thyristor Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Motor Controllers
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Motor Controllers: Thyristor Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Light Dimmers
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Light Dimmers: Thyristor Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Pressure Control Systems
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Pressure Control Systems: Thyristor Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.7 Liquid-Level Regulators
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Liquid-Level Regulators: Thyristor Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.8 Others
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Others: Thyristor Market - Revenue, and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. IGBT and Thyristor Market - Geographic Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America: IGBT and Thyristor Market
11.3 Europe: IGBT and Thyristor Market
11.4 APAC: IGBT and Thyristor Market
11.5 MEA: IGBT and Thyristor Market
11.6 SAM: IGBT and Thyristor Market
12. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global IGBT and Thyristor Market
12.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
12.4 RoW: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13. Industry Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Market Initiative
13.3 New Development
14. Company Profiles
14.1 ABB Ltd.
14.1.1 Key Facts
14.1.2 Business Description
14.1.3 Products and Services
14.1.4 Financial Overview
14.1.5 SWOT Analysis
14.1.6 Key Developments
14.2 Infineon Technologies AG
14.2.1 Key Facts
14.2.2 Business Description
14.2.3 Products and Services
14.2.4 Financial Overview
14.2.5 SWOT Analysis
14.2.6 Key Developments
14.3 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
14.3.1 Key Facts
14.3.2 Business Description
14.3.3 Products and Services
14.3.4 Financial Overview
14.3.5 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 Key Developments
14.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation
14.4.1 Key Facts
14.4.2 Business Description
14.4.3 Products and Services
14.4.4 Financial Overview
14.4.5 SWOT Analysis
14.4.6 Key Developments
14.5 ROHM CO., LTD.
14.5.1 Key Facts
14.5.2 Business Description
14.5.3 Products and Services
14.5.4 Financial Overview
14.5.5 SWOT Analysis
14.5.6 Key Developments
14.6 Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC (On Semiconductor)
14.6.1 Key Facts
14.6.2 Business Description
14.6.3 Products and Services
14.6.4 Financial Overview
14.6.5 SWOT Analysis
14.6.6 Key Developments
14.7 STMicroelectronics N.V.
14.7.1 Key Facts
14.7.2 Business Description
14.7.3 Products and Services
14.7.4 Financial Overview
14.7.5 SWOT Analysis
14.7.6 Key Developments
14.8 SEMIKRON
14.8.1 Key Facts
14.8.2 Business Description
14.8.3 Products and Services
14.8.4 Financial Overview
14.8.5 SWOT Analysis
14.8.6 Key Developments
14.9 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc
14.9.1 Key Facts
14.9.2 Business Description
14.9.3 Products and Services
14.9.4 Financial Overview
14.9.5 SWOT Analysis
14.9.6 Key Developments
14.10 Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
14.10.1 Key Facts
14.10.2 Business Description
14.10.3 Products and Services
14.10.4 Financial Overview
14.10.5 SWOT Analysis
14.10.6 Key Developments
15. Appendix
15.1 About the Publisher
15.2 Glossary
