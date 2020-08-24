Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Speech Analytics Market, by Component (Service, Solution), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Organization (SMEs, Large Enterprise), by Application, by End-user, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Speech Analytics Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during 2020 - 2025.



Growth in the market is driven by rising adoption of analytical solutions by agencies and corporates. However, high investment cost and complex application system integration are negatively impacting the market growth. Moreover, integrating speech analytic tools with predictive analytics is expensive and further restricts the growth of the market.



The Global Speech Analytics Market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, application, end-user, and region. Based on component, the market can be categorized into service and solution. The service segment is expected to dominate the market over the next few years.



The major players operating in the Global Speech Analytics Market include ASC Technologies, Avaya Inc, Calabrio Inc., Call Miner, Clarabridge, GemaTech Ltd, Genesys, New Voice Media, Nice Systems, OnviSource Inc, and Verint, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



The Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Speech Analytics Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Speech Analytics Market from 2019 to 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Speech Analytics Market -based component, deployment, organization, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Speech Analytics Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Speech Analytics Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Speech Analytics Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Speech Analytics Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Speech Analytics Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Speech Analytics Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness (Aided/Unaided)

5.2. Product Awareness

5.3. Organization Component Satisfaction Analysis

5.4. Unmet Needs/Challenges



6. Global Speech Analytics Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Solution, Service)

6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)

6.2.3. By Organization Component (SMEs, Large Enterprise)

6.2.4. By Application (Call monitoring, Customer Experience Management, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales Performance Management, Competitive Intelligence, Risk and Compliance Management, Others)

6.2.5. By End User (BFSI, Government & Defense, Retail and eCommerce, Travel and Hospitality, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Energy and Utilities, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Telecommunications and IT, Others)

6.2.6. By Company (2019)

6.2.7. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Speech Analytics Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Deployment

7.2.3. By Organization Component

7.2.4. By Application

7.2.5. By End User

7.2.6. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

8. Europe Speech Analytics Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Deployment

8.2.3. By Organization Component

8.2.4. By Application

8.2.5. By End User

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

9. North America Speech Analytics Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Deployment

9.2.3. By Organization Component

9.2.4. By Application

9.2.5. By End User

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

10. South America Speech Analytics Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Deployment

10.2.3. By Organization Component

10.2.4. By Application

10.2.5. By End User

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

11. Middle East and Africa Speech Analytics Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Deployment

11.2.3. By Organization Component

11.2.4. By Application

11.2.5. By End User

11.2.6. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. ASC Technologies

14.2. Avaya, Inc

14.3. Calabrio, Inc

14.4. Call Miner

14.5. Clarabridge

14.6. GemaTech Ltd

14.7. Genesys

14.8. New Voice Media

14.9. Nice Systems

14.10. OnviSource, Inc.

14.11. Verint



15. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/38x0bi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

