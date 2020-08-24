SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, has today announced a new partnership with edX , a trusted Harvard and MIT-founded online learning platform used by 30 million learners as well as the world’s top-ranking universities and industry-leading companies globally. The partnership will offer a growing series of Check Point cyber-security courses and content to security and network professionals.



Check Point’s cyber-security courses will now be accessible through the edX platform, including the Check Point Jump Start series, which features network and hyperscale network security courses. Further modules will soon be available on Check Point’s CloudGuard cloud security and SMB security solutions. All courses aim at upskilling students or IT professionals on cyber-threats and security management, as well as those looking to start a new career in the sector.

All Check Point courses available on the edX platform are free of charge to remove the barrier of cost, location, and access to help reduce the skills gap. Recent research shows that nearly two-thirds of organizations reported a shortage of cyber-security staff last year, with 36% citing a lack of skilled or experienced security personnel as their number one workplace concern.

“Partnering with the renowned edX platform enables us to help close the ongoing cyber-security skills gap. With the global shortage having passed four million, organizations need to accelerate efforts to try and help change this ongoing issue,” said Liat Doron, Vice President of Learning and Training at Check Point Software Technologies. “Working with edX, combined with our other initiatives such as SecureAcademy, will help tackle these global skills shortages and attract the next generation of cyber-security professionals.”

The partnership with edX further demonstrates Check Point’s ongoing commitment to providing essential education and training within the sector, helping to attract more people into the industry and grant easy access to learning materials. In March this year, Check Point announced the 100th academic institution has signed up to its SecureAcademy program, which offers a comprehensive cyber-security curriculum to students, with courses available at over 100 universities in 40 countries.

“The cyber skills gap is huge, and growing daily, so we need to be ambitious about cybersecurity education because our privacy depends on it,” added Lee Rubenstein, VP of Business Development at edX. “Working with leading vendors like Check Point to offer free courses will help to upskill those people already working in the sector, and help to attract new talent to protect business and industry against damaging cyberattacks in the future.”

Check Point also offers CloudGuard Cyber-Range training. These courses deliver immersive cyber-security training in simulated environments via the flexible Cyber Range cloud platform, offering an engaging, gamified learning environment. Training is fully adaptive to users’ needs with built-in debriefing and progression tracking.

For more information on Check Point’s partnership with edX, visit: https://www.edx.org/school/checkpoint

