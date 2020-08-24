BOSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for severe human viral infections, today announced the appointments of Arantxa Horga, M.D., as Executive Vice President of Clinical Sciences and Mihaela MacNair, Ph.D., as Vice President of Regulatory.



“These new additions to our leadership team will provide critical guidance as we approach late-stage clinical development of AT-527 as a treatment for COVID-19,” said Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, Ph.D., Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atea. “Collectively, Arantxa and Mihaela’s experience and clinical expertise will be invaluable as we both advance our current programs and expand our pipeline of oral direct acting antivirals to combat severe viral infections.”

Dr. Horga is an expert in infectious diseases drug development with over 15 years of broad biopharmaceutical experience including clinical development program leadership, clinical operations and pharmacovigilance. She joins Atea from Biohaven Pharmaceuticals, where she served as Vice President, Pharmacovigilance and Medical Affairs. Before that, she was at Hoffmann-La Roche where she served as Vice President, Global Head of Clinical Program Execution, Site Head of the Roche NY Innovation Center and as Global Head of Translational Medicine, Infectious Diseases. Dr. Horga began her career in drug discovery and development at Bristol-Myers Squibb where she rose through a series of clinical leadership positions to become Group Director, Global Clinical Research, Virology. She holds an M.D. from the Santander School of Medicine, and completed her residency in Pediatrics and fellowship in Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Mount Sinai School of Medicine, where she remained as faculty. During her academic tenure, her NIH-funded laboratory research focused on mechanisms of pathogenesis of respiratory viruses.

Dr. MacNair joins Atea from Biogen, where she served as Senior Director of Global Regulatory Affairs and Regulatory Therapeutic Area Head covering neurodegenerative and neuromuscular diseases. Having started her career in the pharmaceutical industry in the EU, Dr. MacNair has pursued opportunities in the US where she held positions of increasing global responsibility with pharmaceutical companies including Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Alkermes, and Shire (now Takeda Pharmaceuticals).

Dr. MacNair holds an M.Sc. in Organic Chemistry from the Polytechnical Institute of Bucharest, Romania, and an M.Sc. in Pharmaceutical Products Development and International Registration from Université Paris-Sud, France. Dr. MacNair holds a Ph.D. in Analytical Spectrochemistry from Université Paris 7, Denis Diderot, France.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals

Atea Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with severe viral diseases. Our lead programs are focused on the development of orally-administered direct acting antivirals for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital and community settings, the treatment of patients with chronic hepatitis C infection, the treatment of patients with dengue, and the treatment of high-risk patients with severe respiratory syncytial virus infection. Our medicinal chemistry, virology, and pharmacology expertise, bolstered by our collective experience in drug development, enables us to pioneer new advancements in antiviral science. Leveraging the power of our purine nucleotide prodrug platform, our goal is to rapidly advance novel drug candidates with optimal therapeutic profiles for RNA virus targets. Founded by its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Atea began operations in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information about Atea and our pipeline of product candidates please visit our company website at ateapharma.com.

Contacts

Investors:

Will O’Connor

Stern Investor Relations

212-362-1200

will.oconnor@sternir.com

Media:

Carol Guaccero

301-606-4722

contactus@ateapharma.com



