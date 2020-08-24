Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketStudyReport LLC, global food processing solutions industry generated revenues worth USD 58,250.45 million in the year 2019 and is expected to register commendable growth between 2020 and 2026. The growth is primarily attributed to focus among major companies towards adopting efficient and fast food processing and distribution systems.

Insights pertaining to the market share alongside growth rate estimations of different segments are highlighted in the report. The study also examines the geographical landscape while evaluating the respective contribution of each region to the market remuneration. It offers an in-depth analysis of numerous factors affecting the overall market scenario during 2020-2026.

Additionally, the research document delivers a complete assessment of leading companies operating in this business sphere. The company overview and the product portfolio of each company is entailed in the report.

Growing population in emerging economies such as India and China have impelled the demand for ready-to-eat food products. In addition to this, rising adoption of hectic and urban lifestyle are further aiding the market expansion.

Elaborating on the product landscape:

Worldwide food processing solutions market is bifurcated into dairy, fruits & vegetables, bakery & confectionery, meat, poultry & seafood, and others. Estimates cite that meat, poultry & seafood segment is poised to accumulate significant returns and record a robust CAGR through 2026. Increasing awareness pertaining to animal-protein rich diet along with inclination towards convenience and processed food products are fueling the segmental share.

Other factors such as rising adoption of automated technology in poultry processing, rising health concerns, and evolving consumer lifestyle are augmenting the demand for processing solutions for meat, poultry & seafood across the globe.

From regional point of view:

Global food processing solutions industry is split into Asia-Pacific, Europe, Americas, and Middle East & Africa, with key focus on countries such as India, Japan, China, U.K., France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, and the United States.

As per analysts, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest market share and is anticipated to showcase similar trends in the subsequent years. Increasing investments towards food processing solutions and growing demand for convenience food products in developing nations, particularly in Thailand, Indonesia, China, and India are favoring the market outlook in Asia-Pacific.

Factors including rising per capita income, improving health cognizance, growing population, and rapid urbanization have resulted in rapid expansion of food & beverage industry, which in turn is fostering the growth of Asia-Pacific food processing solutions market.

Summarizing the competitive scenario:

The prominent companies that formulate the competitive landscape of global food processing solutions market are Bucher Industries AG, The Middleby Corporation, Krones AG, SPX FLOW Inc., GEA Group AG, Meyn Food Processing Technology, The Bühler Holding AG, JBT Corporation, Tetra Laval International S.A., and Marel among others.

Global Food Processing Solutions Market by Product Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionery

Meat, Poultry & Sea Food

Others





Global Food Processing Solutions Market by Processing Equipment Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Processing Equipment

Pre-Processing Equipment





Global Food Processing Solutions Market Regional Analysis (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Americas

Canada

U.S.

Mexico

Brazil

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Asia-Pacific

India

Japan

China

Global Food Processing Solutions Market Competitive Scenario (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Bucher Industries AG

The Middleby Corp.

Krones AG

SPX FLOW Inc.

GEA Group AG

Meyn Food Processing Technology

The Bühler Holding AG

ABT Corporation

Tetra Laval International S.A.

Marel





Table of Content:

1. Report Scope and Methodology



1.1 Scope of the Report

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations



2.1 Potential Markets to Invest

2.2 Use creativity, resources, and full range of marketing practices

2.3 Focus on technologically advanced food processing and handling equipment

2.4 Focus on Demographics and Consumer Behaviour

3. Food Processing Solutions: Product Overview

4. Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Sizing and Forecast



4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2019

4.2 Market Size, By Value, Year 2020-2025

4.3 Global Economic & Industrial Outlook

5. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation, By Product Type



5.1 Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Food Processing Solutions Market: By product Type (2019 & 2025)

5.3 By Meat, Poultry & Sea Food– Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.4 By Bakery & Confectionery- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.5 By Fruits & Vegetables– Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Segmentation, By Processing Equipment Type



6.1 Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Segment Analysis

6.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Food Processing Solutions Market: By Processing Equipment Type (2019 & 2025)

6.3 By Pre-Processing Equipment– Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6.4 By Processing Equipment- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

7. Global Food Processing Solutions Market: Regional Analysis



7.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Food Processing Solutions Market: By Region (2019 & 2025)

8. Americas Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis

9. Europe Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis



9.1 Europe Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

9.2 Europe Economic and industrial Statistics

9.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Meat, Poultry & Sea Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Others)

10. Asia Pacific Food Processing Solutions Market: An Analysis



10.1 Asia Pacific Food Processing Solutions Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

10.2 Asia Pacific Economic and industrial Statistics

10.3 Market Segmentation By Product Type (Meat, Poultry & Sea Food, Bakery & Confectionery, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy and Others)

11. Global Food Processing Solutions Market Dynamics



11.1 Global Food Processing Solutions Market Drivers

11.2 Global Food Processing Solutions Market Restraints

11.3 Global Food Processing Solutions Market Trends

12. Market Attractiveness and Strategic Analysis

13. Competitive Landscape

