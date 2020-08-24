Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "String Inverter Market by Connection Type, Phase and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global string inverter market was valued at $3.1 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027. String inverter is a system that converts DC power into AC power. Inverters are considered to be the main part of the solar system. It is gaining popularity over central inverter (type of solar inverter) in small utility projects nearly less than 1 MW. Sting inverters are increasingly used in the commercial, industrial, and utility sectors in the past five years. More than one string inverter is present in the solar system, depending on the size of the system.



Rapid increase in commercial & residential activities across the globe is a key factor driving the growth of the string inverter market. In addition, light weight, easy installation, high efficiency, and flexibility significantly contribute toward the growth of the global string inverter market. However, higher heat loss due to the larger size and absence of panel level monitoring are the key factors hampering the growth of the string inverter market globally. Conversely, government initiatives toward renewable and sustainable energy is expected to create potential growth opportunity for the key players operating in this market.



The global string inverters market is segmented on the basis of connection type, phase, end-use industry, and region. Depending on connection type, the market is categorized into on-grid and off-grid. On the basis of phase, it is bifurcated into single phase and three phase. By end-use industry, the market is fragmented into residential, commercial & industrial, and utilities. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Forces Shaping the Market

3.2.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.2. Moderate Threat of New Entrants

3.2.3. High Threat of Substitutes

3.2.4. Moderate Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.2.5. Low Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Top Investment Pockets

3.5. Patent Analysis

3.5.1. By Region (2013-2019)

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Drivers

3.6.1.1. Rapid Development in the Renewable Energy Sector

3.6.1.2. Easy Installation

3.6.2. Restraints

3.6.2.1. High Heat Loss

3.6.2.2. Absence of Panel Level Monitoring

3.6.3. Opportunities

3.6.3.1. Government Initiatives & Investment on Electrification of Remote and Rural Area Using Solar Energy

3.7. Impact of Corona (Covid-19) Outbreak on the Market



Chapter 4: Global String Inverter Market, by Connection Type

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Type

4.2. On-Grid

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

4.3. Off-Grid

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global String Inverter Market, by Phase

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Phase

5.2. Single Phase

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

5.3. Three Phase

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Global String Inverter Market, by End-Use Industry

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by End-Use Industry

6.2. Residential

6.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.2.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.3. Commercial & Industrial

6.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.3.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country

6.4. Utilities

6.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

6.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

6.4.3. Market Share Analysis, by Country



Chapter 7: String Inverter Market, by Region

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

7.2. North America

7.3. Europe

7.4. Asia-Pacific

7.5. LAMEA



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2019

8.2. Top Winning Strategies

8.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

8.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

8.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

8.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

8.4. Competitive Heatmap

8.5. Key Developments

8.5.1. New Product Launches

8.5.2. Acquisition



Chapter 9: Company Profiles

9.1. Fimer S. P. A

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Company Snapshot

9.1.3. Product Portfolio

9.1.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.2. Chint Group

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Company Snapshot

9.2.3. Product Portfolio

9.3. Delta Electronics (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Company Snapshot

9.3.3. Operating Business Segments

9.3.4. Product Portfolio

9.3.5. Business Performance

9.3.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.4. Solarmax

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Company Snapshot

9.4.3. Product Portfolio

9.5. Growatt New Energy Technology Co. Ltd.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Company Snapshot

9.5.3. Product Portfolio

9.5.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.6. Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Company Snapshot

9.6.3. Operating Business Segments

9.6.4. Product Portfolio

9.6.5. Business Performance

9.6.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.7. Siemens AG

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Company Snapshot

9.7.3. Operating Business Segments

9.7.4. Product Portfolio

9.7.5. Business Performance

9.7.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.8. Ginlong Technologies

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Company Snapshot

9.8.3. Product Portfolio

9.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.9. Solaredge Technologies Ltd.

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Company Snapshot

9.9.3. Operating Business Segments

9.9.4. Product Portfolio

9.9.5. Business Performance

9.9.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

9.10. Sma Solar Technology AG

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Company Snapshot

9.10.3. Operating Business Segments

9.10.4. Product Portfolio

9.10.5. Business Performance

9.10.6. Key Strategic Moves and Developments



