When it comes to fiber optics, a majority of people consider it as a TV cable or high-speed internet cable. Regardless of that, fiber optics provide additional utilization in the medical division that can dominate the market for many years. The healthcare providers strive to discover technically-advanced biomedical instrumentation to give a more productive patient diagnosis, checking, and treatment.



Fiber optics consists of various useful features that make them valuable in the medical field. These types of fibers are insensitive toward electromagnetic disturbances and are usually found in small size. Furthermore, they can resist high temperatures, solid electromagnetic fields like MRIs, and ionizing radiation. Fiber optics is an ideal medical apparatus. Also, optical fibers are non-toxic, chemically inert, and intrinsically safe to use. Thus, they are the perfect material to use in and close to the human body.



The most significant and common uses of fiber optics in medicine are in the imaging and illumination components of endoscopes. The features like flexibility and rigidity are used to design multifiber. The multifiber is comprised of step-index fibers and graded-index. The imaging rods are largely used for visualization of internal organs and tissue. The fabrication techniques applied to optical fibers for the process of imaging and illumination are evaluated in juxtaposition. Currently, various technologies are also involved in current communications techniques.



The adoptions of technologically advanced products and rising awareness about minimally invasive surgeries have become the key factors for boosting the market growth. Advancement in the endoscopic procedure has led to early recognition of cancer and other chronic diseases. Additionally, the evolving utilization of lasers in dentistry and cosmetology and continuous exploration of biomedical sensors are other factors boosting the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation), IPG Photonics Corporation, Coherent, Inc., LEONI Group, Fiberoptics Technology, Inc., Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.), Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc., Sunoptic Technologies, LLC, Vitalcor, Inc., and Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.).



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Application



• Illumination



• Endoscopic Imaging



• Biomedical Sensing



• Laser Signal Delivery



• Other Applications



By Fiber Type



• Multimode Optical Fiber



• Single Mode Optical Fiber



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• MKS Instruments, Inc. (Newport Corporation)



• IPG Photonics Corporation



• Coherent, Inc.



• LEONI Group



• Fiberoptics Technology, Inc.



• Timbercon, Inc. (Radiall America, Inc.)



• Gulf Fiberoptics, Inc.



• Sunoptic Technologies, LLC



• Vitalcor, Inc.



• Infinite Electronics, Inc. (Integra Optics, Inc.)



