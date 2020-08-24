Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Planned LNG Market by Technology and End-Use Industry: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global planned LNG market was valued at $102.2 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $58.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2020 to 2030. Planned LNG can be defined as the expansion of regasification and liquefaction terminal capacities.



Some of the factors such as cost advantage of LNG over other energy sources for end-use industries, environmental benefits, monetary systems and subsidies, and others are expected to boost the growth of the market. In addition, an increase in regasification capacities in the Asia-Pacific region boosts market growth. Some of the countries where the demand for LNG is expected to grow to include China, India, and others. However, the growth of renewable energy and nuclear energy is anticipated to decrease the demand for LNG. Moreover, the demand for LNG decreased in Japan and South Korea, owing to an increase in nuclear power generation and the pace of renewable energy infrastructure deployment.



The global planned LNG market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region. The technology segment is categorized into liquefaction and regasification. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is divided into residential, commercial, and industrial. By Region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Benefits



The report provides an extensive qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the market from 2020 to 2030 determine the prevailing opportunities

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the market is provided

The market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building

Profiles of leading players operating in the market are provided to understand the competitive scenario

The report provides extensive qualitative insights on the significant segments and regions exhibiting favorable growth

Key Findings of the Study:



The planned LNG market is analyzed from 2019 to 2027

Depending on the technology, the liquefaction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of nearly 28.9%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Region wise, North America is expected to register the CAGR of nearly 20.0%, in terms of revenue, in the coming future

By end-use industry, the industrial segment is estimated to exhibit the CAGR of 9.7%, in terms of revenue

Asia-Pacific dominated the planned LNG market with a share of over 40.0% in 2019, in terms of volume

A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrain market growth is provided in the report

The qualitative data in this report aims at the market dynamics, planned LNG market trends, and developments in the industry

The planned LNG market size in provided in terms of volume and revenue

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning 2019

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Advancement in Technology

3.5.1.2. Rise in Demand for Lng from Asia-Pacific

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Delay in Lng Projects

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Demand from Various Types of End-users

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Impact of Government Regulation on the Market

3.8. Pricing Analysis

3.8.1. Pricing Analysis, 2020-2030

3.9. Production Process Overview

3.10. Macroeconomic Factors

3.11. Key Success Factors

3.11.1. Product Adoption

3.11.2. Product Usps

3.11.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

3.12. Market Opportunities Analysis

3.12.1. Y-O-Y Growth Analysis

3.12.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



Chapter 4: Global Planned Lng Market, by Techology

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2. Liquefaction

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

4.3. Regasification

4.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

4.3.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

4.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

4.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 5: Global Planned Lng Market, by End-Use Industry

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

5.2. Residential

5.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.2.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.2.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.3. Commercial

5.3.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.3.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.3.3. Market Analysis, by Country

5.4. Industrial

5.4.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, and Opportunities

5.4.2. Market Size and Forecast, by Region

5.4.3. Market Analysis, by Country



Chapter 6: Planned Lng Market, by Region

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia-Pacific

6.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Cheniere Energy, Inc

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Business Performance

7.2. Chevron Corporation

7.2.1. Company Overview

7.2.2. Company Snapshot

7.2.3. Operating Business Segments

7.2.4. Business Performance

7.2.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.3. Conocophillips Company

7.3.1. Company Overview

7.3.2. Company Snapshot

7.3.3. Operating Business Segments

7.3.4. Business Performance

7.4. Equinor Asa

7.4.1. Company Overview

7.4.2. Company Snapshot

7.4.3. Operating Business Segments

7.4.4. Business Performance

7.5. Energy Transfer Lp

7.5.1. Company Overview

7.5.2. Company Snapshot

7.5.3. Operating Business Segments

7.5.4. Business Performance

7.5.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.6. Exxonmobil Corporation

7.6.1. Company Overview

7.6.2. Company Snapshot

7.6.3. Operating Business Segments

7.6.4. Business Performance

7.7. Freeport Lng

7.7.1. Company Overview

7.7.2. Company Snapshot

7.7.3. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.8. Gasum Oy

7.8.1. Company Overview

7.8.2. Company Snapshot

7.8.3. Business Performance

7.8.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.9. Korea Gas Corporation

7.9.1. Company Overview

7.9.2. Company Snapshot

7.9.3. Business Performance

7.9.4. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.10. Lng Croatia LLC

7.10.1. Company Overview

7.10.2. Company Snapshot

7.11. Petrleobrasileiro S. A. (Petrobras)

7.11.1. Company Overview

7.11.2. Company Snapshot

7.11.3. Operating Business Segments

7.11.4. Business Performance

7.11.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.12. Royal Dutch Shell plc

7.12.1. Company Overview

7.12.2. Company Snapshot

7.12.3. Operating Business Segments

7.12.4. Business Performance

7.12.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.13. Sempra Energy

7.13.1. Company Overview

7.13.2. Company Snapshot

7.13.3. Operating Business Segments

7.13.4. Business Performance

7.13.5. Key Strategic Moves and Developments

7.14. Venture Global Lng

7.14.1. Company Overview

7.14.2. Company Snapshot



Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Top Winning Strategies

8.2.1. Top Winning Strategies, by Year

8.2.2. Top Winning Strategies, by Development

8.2.3. Top Winning Strategies, by Company

8.3. Market Concentration, 2019 (%)

8.3.1. Market Share Analysis of Top Players, 2019 (%),

8.3.2. Tier Structure Analysis, 2019 (%)

8.4. Product Mapping of Top 14 Players

8.5. Competitive Dashboard

8.6. Competitive Heatmap

8.7. Key Developments

8.7.1. Expansions

8.7.2. Partnership

8.7.3. Agreements



Chapter 9: Strategic Overview

9.1. Marketing Strategy

9.2. Product Strategy

9.3. Channel Strategy



