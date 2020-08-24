Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film And Video Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global film and video market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The global film and video market is expected to decline from $252.9 billion in 2019 to $244.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $284 billion in 2023.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the film and video? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Film And Video market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider film and video market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The film and video market section of the report gives context. It compares the film and video market with other segments of the film and music market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, film and video indicators comparison.

North America was the largest region in the global film and video market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 36% of the global film and video market. Africa was the smallest region in the global film and video market.



Virtual reality is a new technological advance in the motion picture industry. Virtual reality tries to replicate an environment either real or imagined, and simulates user presence through the user interaction with the virtual environment. It can also create sensory perceptions such as touch, smell, hearing and sight. Google's cardboard and Samsung's virtual reality headsets are instances of making virtual reality tools available at a large scale. The year 2017 is considered to be significant in terms of technology for the application of virtual reality in filmmaking.



The film and video market consists of the sales of entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce or distribute motion pictures, videos, television programs, or commercials, exhibit motion pictures or provide postproduction and related services.



