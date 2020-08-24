Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Film And Video Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global film and video market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.
The global film and video market is expected to decline from $252.9 billion in 2019 to $244.4 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.4%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2021 and reach $284 billion in 2023.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the film and video? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Film And Video market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider film and video market, and compares it with other markets.
North America was the largest region in the global film and video market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2019. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 36% of the global film and video market. Africa was the smallest region in the global film and video market.
Virtual reality is a new technological advance in the motion picture industry. Virtual reality tries to replicate an environment either real or imagined, and simulates user presence through the user interaction with the virtual environment. It can also create sensory perceptions such as touch, smell, hearing and sight. Google's cardboard and Samsung's virtual reality headsets are instances of making virtual reality tools available at a large scale. The year 2017 is considered to be significant in terms of technology for the application of virtual reality in filmmaking.
The film and video market consists of the sales of entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce or distribute motion pictures, videos, television programs, or commercials, exhibit motion pictures or provide postproduction and related services.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Film And Video Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Film And Video Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Film And Video Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Film And Video Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Film And Video Market Trends And Strategies
8. Film And Video Market Size And Growth
8.1. Market Size
8.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.2.2. Restraints On The Market
8.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
8.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
8.3.2. Restraints On The Market
9. Film And Video Market Regional Analysis
9.1. Global Film And Video Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
9.2. Global Film And Video Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
9.3. Global Film And Video Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
10. Film And Video Market Segmentation
10.1. Global Film And Video Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
10.2. Global Film And Video Market, Segmentation By Genre, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
11. Film And Video Market Metrics
11.1. Film And Video Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2023, Global
11.2. Per Capita Average Film And Video Market Expenditure, 2015-2023, Global
12. Asia-Pacific Film And Video Market
13. Western Europe Film And Video Market
14. Eastern Europe Film And Video Market
15. North America Film And Video Market
16. South America Film And Video Market
17. Middle East Film And Video Market
18. Africa Film And Video Market
19. Film And Video Market Competitive Landscape
19.1. Competitive Market Overview
19.2. Market Shares
19.3. Company Profiles
19.3.1. Time Warner
19.3.1.1. Company Overview
19.3.1.2. Products And Services
19.3.1.3. Strategy
19.3.1.4. Financial Performance
19.3.2. CBS Corporation
19.3.2.1. Company Overview
19.3.2.2. Products And Services
19.3.2.3. Strategy
19.3.2.4. Financial Performance
19.3.3. Sony
19.3.3.1. Company Overview
19.3.3.2. Products And Services
19.3.3.3. Strategy
19.3.3.4. Financial Performance
19.3.4. Walt Disney
19.3.4.1. Company Overview
19.3.4.2. Products And Services
19.3.4.3. Strategy
19.3.4.4. Financial Performance
19.3.5. Twenty First Century Fox
19.3.5.1. Company Overview
19.3.5.2. Products And Services
19.3.5.3. Strategy
19.3.5.4. Financial Performance
20. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Film And Video Market
21. Market Background: Film And Music Market
21.1. Film And Music Market Characteristics
21.2. Film And Music Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
21.3. Global Film And Music Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
21.4. Global Film And Music Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
21.5. Global Film And Music Market, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
22. Recommendations
22.1. Global Film And Video Market In 2023- Growth Countries
22.2. Global Film And Video Market In 2023- Growth Segments
22.3. Global Film And Video Market In 2023- Growth Strategies
23. Appendix
23.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
23.2. Abbreviations
23.3. Currencies
23.4. Research Inquiries
23.5. About the Publisher
24. Copyright And Disclaimer
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dd5qz5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: