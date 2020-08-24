Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Indoor Location Market, by Component (Hardware. Solution, Services), by Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), by Organization Size, by Application, by End-user, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Indoor Location Market is expected to grow at a formidable rate of around 16% during 2020 - 2025. The Global Indoor Location Market is driven by the rising integration of beacons in cameras, LED lightings, POS devices and digital signage. Also, proliferation of smartphones, connected devices, and location-based applications among customers and inefficiency of the GPS in an indoor environment are boosting the indoor location market. However, data and security concerns are negatively impacting the market. Moreover, lack of skills and awareness about indoor location technologies tend to restrict the growth of the market.



The Global Indoor Location Market is segmented based on component, deployment, organization, technology, application, end-user, company and region. Based on component segmentation, the market can be categorized into hardware, service and solution. The solution segment is expected to dominate the market over the next five years.



Regionally, the indoor location market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate the indoor location market majorly due to increasing improvements in the region's IT infrastructure.



Major players operating in indoor location market include Apple Inc, Broadcom., Cisco Systems, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, GeoMoby, Google LLC, HERE (Micello, Inc.), Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Senion, among others. All the leading market players are increasing their focus on developing advanced technologies to stay competitive in the market.



The Objectives of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Indoor Location Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Indoor Location Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Indoor Location Market -based component, deployment, organization size, technology, application, end-users, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Indoor Location Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Indoor Location Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Indoor Location Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Indoor Location Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Indoor Location Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Indoor Location Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer



6. Global Indoor Location Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Component (Hardware, Solution, Services)

6.2.2. By Technology (Radio Frequency (RF)-Based, Tag-based, Others)

6.2.3. By Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises)

6.2.4. By Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises)

6.2.5. By Service (Professional, Managed)

6.2.6. By Application (Customer Experience Management, Inventory Management, Predictive Asset Analytics, Remote Monitoring, Sales & Marketing Optimization, Others)

6.2.7. By End-user (Retail, Travel & Hospitality, Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Government & Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others)

6.2.8. By Company (2019)

6.2.9. By Region

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Asia-Pacific Indoor Location Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Component

7.2.2. By Technology

7.2.3. By Deployment Type

7.2.4. By Organization Size

7.2.5. By Application

7.2.6. By End-user

7.2.7. By Country

7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

7.3.1. China Indoor Location Market Outlook

7.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.1.1.1. By Value

7.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.1.2.1. By Technology

7.3.1.2.2. By Application

7.3.1.2.3. By End-user

7.3.2. India Indoor Location Market Outlook

7.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.2.1.1. By Value

7.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.2.2.1. By Technology

7.3.2.2.2. By Application

7.3.2.2.3. By End-user

7.3.3. Japan Indoor Location Market Outlook

7.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.3.1.1. By Value

7.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.3.2.1. By Technology

7.3.3.2.2. By Application

7.3.3.2.3. By End-user

7.3.4. South Korea Indoor Location Market Outlook

7.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.4.1.1. By Value

7.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.4.2.1. By Technology

7.3.4.2.2. By Application

7.3.4.2.3. By End-user

7.3.5. Singapore Indoor Location Market Outlook

7.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.3.5.1.1. By Value

7.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3.5.2.1. By Technology

7.3.5.2.2. By Application

7.3.5.2.3. By End-user



8. Europe Indoor Location Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Technology

8.2.3. By Deployment Type

8.2.4. By Organization Size

8.2.5. By Application

8.2.6. By End-user

8.2.7. By Country

8.3. Europe: Country Analysis

8.3.1. France Indoor Location Market Outlook

8.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1.1. By Value

8.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.1.2.1. By Technology

8.3.1.2.2. By Application

8.3.1.2.3. By End-user

8.3.2. Germany Indoor Location Market Outlook

8.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.2.1.1. By Value

8.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.2.1. By Technology

8.3.2.2.2. By Application

8.3.2.2.3. By End-user

8.3.3. United Kingdom Indoor Location Market Outlook

8.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.3.2.1. By Technology

8.3.3.2.2. By Application

8.3.3.2.3. By End-user

8.3.4. Italy Indoor Location Market Outlook

8.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.4.1.1. By Value

8.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.4.2.1. By Technology

8.3.4.2.2. By Application

8.3.4.2.3. By End-user

8.3.5. Spain Indoor Location Market Outlook

8.3.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.5.1.1. By Value

8.3.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.5.2.1. By Technology

8.3.5.2.2. By Application

8.3.5.2.3. By End-user



9. North America Indoor Location Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Component

9.2.2. By Technology

9.2.3. By Deployment Type

9.2.4. By Organization Size

9.2.5. By Application

9.2.6. By End-user

9.2.7. By Country

9.3. North America: Country Analysis

9.3.1. United States Indoor Location Market Outlook

9.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1.1. By Value

9.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.1.2.1. By Technology

9.3.1.2.2. By Application

9.3.1.2.3. By End-user

9.3.2. Mexico Indoor Location Market Outlook

9.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.2.1.1. By Value

9.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.2.1. By Technology

9.3.2.2.2. By Application

9.3.2.2.3. By End-user

9.3.3. Canada Indoor Location Market Outlook

9.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.3.2.1. By Technology

9.3.3.2.2. By Application

9.3.3.2.3. By End-user



10. South America Indoor Location Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Component

10.2.2. By Technology

10.2.3. By Deployment Type

10.2.4. By Organization Size

10.2.5. By Application

10.2.6. By End-user

10.2.7. By Country

10.3. South America: Country Analysis

10.3.1. Brazil Indoor Location Market Outlook

10.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1.1. By Value

10.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.1.2.1. By Technology

10.3.1.2.2. By Application

10.3.1.2.3. By End-user

10.3.2. Argentina Indoor Location Market Outlook

10.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.2.1.1. By Value

10.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.2.1. By Technology

10.3.2.2.2. By Application

10.3.2.2.3. By End-user

10.3.3. Colombia Indoor Location Market Outlook

10.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.3.2.1. By Technology

10.3.3.2.2. By Application

10.3.3.2.3. By End-user



11. Middle East and Africa Indoor Location Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Component

11.2.2. By Technology

11.2.3. By Deployment Type

11.2.4. By Organization Size

11.2.5. By Application

11.2.6. By End-user

11.2.7. By Country

11.3. MEA: Country Analysis

11.3.1. South Africa Indoor Location Market Outlook

11.3.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1.1. By Value

11.3.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.1.2.1. By Technology

11.3.1.2.2. By Application

11.3.1.2.3. By End-user

11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Indoor Location Market Outlook

11.3.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.2.1.1. By Value

11.3.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.2.1. By Technology

11.3.2.2.2. By Application

11.3.2.2.3. By End-user

11.3.3. UAE Indoor Location Market Outlook

11.3.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.3.2.1. By Technology

11.3.3.2.2. By Application

11.3.3.2.3. By End-user

11.3.4. Kuwait Indoor Location Market Outlook

11.3.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.4.1.1. By Value

11.3.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.4.2.1. By Technology

11.3.4.2.2. By Application

11.3.4.2.3. By End-user



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Apple Inc.

14.2. Broadcom Inc.

14.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

14.4. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

14.5. GeoMoby

14.6. Google LLC

14.7. HERE (Micello, Inc.)

14.8. Microsoft

14.9. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

14.10. Senion



15. Strategic Recommendations



