Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Tissue Paper Market by Product (Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel and Others), by Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail), by Application (Residential and Commercial), by Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Tissue Paper Market is expected to grow at a robust rate during the forecast period owing to the flourishing tourism and hospitality industry where paper towels and napkins are widely used. Moreover, growing awareness among consumers towards health & hygiene is contributing to the demand for tissue papers. The current outbreak of COVID-19 has also led to the increasing demand for tissue papers around the world. The development of organic tissue papers and rising per capita disposable income is anticipated to drive the growth of the Global Tissue Paper Market by 2025.



Tissue papers are mainly used for sanitation and hygiene purposes. They are convenient to use and being increasingly used in both the commercial and residential sector.



The Global Tissue Paper Market is segmented based on product, application, distribution channel and region. Based on product, the market is segmented into toilet paper, facial tissue, paper towel and others. The toilet paper segment held the largest market share and is anticipated to dominate the global market by 2025 owing to the increasing western style toilet culture and growing sense of toilet hygiene among consumers. However, facial tissue is gaining preference, especially in urban setup with growing awareness towards skin care and hygiene.



Based on application, the Global Tissue Paper Market is segmented into the residential and commercial sector. The commercial sector dominated the global market in 2019 with growth in hospitality industry. Tissue papers find wide application in commercial setups like offices, hospitals and other institutions. However, the tissue paper market is also witnessing the increasing demand from the residential sector, especially after the outbreak of coronavirus.



The major players operating in the Global Tissue Paper Market are Procter & Gamble Co, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly Clark SCA, Sofidel Group, Clearwater paper Corp, Hengan, Unicharm, Kruger Products, MPI Papermills, among others. The key market players are focusing on bring more environment-friendly tissue papers. They are also investing on strong distribution network as they face tough competition from local manufacturers.



Objective of the Study:

To analyze and estimate the market size of the Global Tissue Paper Market from 2015 to 2018.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Tissue Paper Market from 2019 to 2025 and growth rate until 2025.

To classify and forecast the Global Tissue Paper Market based on product, application, distribution channel, company and regional distribution.

To identify dominant region or segment in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Global Tissue Paper Market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Tissue Paper Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Tissue Paper Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Toilet Paper, Facial Tissue, Paper Towel and Others)

5.2.2. By Application (Residential and Commercial)

5.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Store Based Retail and Non-Store Retail)

5.2.4. By Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, MEA)

5.2.5. By Company (2019)

5.3. Market Attractiveness Index



6. Asia-Pacific Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.2.4. By Country

6.3. Pricing Analysis

6.4. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis

6.4.1. China Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.1.2.1. By Product

6.4.1.2.2. By Application

6.4.1.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.4.2. India Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.2.2.1. By Product

6.4.2.2.2. By Application

6.4.2.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.4.3. Japan Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.3.2.1. By Product

6.4.3.2.2. By Application

6.4.3.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.4.4. South Korea Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.4.2.1. By Product

6.4.4.2.2. By Application

6.4.4.2.3. By Distribution Channel

6.4.5. Australia Tissue Paper Market Outlook

6.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.4.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.4.5.2.1. By Product

6.4.5.2.2. By Application

6.4.5.2.3. By Distribution Channel



7. Europe Tissue Paper Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product

7.2.2. By Application

7.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.2.4. By Country

7.3. Pricing Analysis

7.4. Europe: Country Analysis

7.4.1. France Tissue Paper Market Outlook

7.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.1.2.1. By Product

7.4.1.2.2. By Application

7.4.1.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.4.2. Germany Tissue Paper Market Outlook

7.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.2.2.1. By Product

7.4.2.2.2. By Application

7.4.2.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.4.3. United Kingdom Tissue Paper Market Outlook

7.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.3.2.1. By Product

7.4.3.2.2. By Application

7.4.3.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.4.4. Spain Tissue Paper Market Outlook

7.4.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.4.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.4.2.1. By Product

7.4.4.2.2. By Application

7.4.4.2.3. By Distribution Channel

7.4.5. Italy Tissue Paper Market Outlook

7.4.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.4.5.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.4.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.4.5.2.1. By Product

7.4.5.2.2. By Application

7.4.5.2.3. By Distribution Channel



8. North America Tissue Paper Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product

8.2.2. By Application

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel

8.2.4. By Country

8.3. Pricing Analysis

8.4. North America: Country Analysis

8.4.1. United States Tissue Paper Market Outlook

8.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.1.2.1. By Product

8.4.1.2.2. By Application

8.4.1.2.3. By Distribution Channel

8.4.2. Mexico Tissue Paper Market Outlook

8.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.2.2.1. By Product

8.4.2.2.2. By Application

8.4.2.2.3. By Distribution Channel

8.4.3. Canada Tissue Paper Market Outlook

8.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.3.2.1. By Product

8.4.3.2.2. By Application

8.4.3.2.3. By Distribution Channel



9. South America Tissue Paper Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product

9.2.2. By Application

9.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.2.4. By Country

9.3. Pricing Analysis

9.4. South America: Country Analysis

9.4.1. Brazil Tissue Paper Market Outlook

9.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.1.2.1. By Product

9.4.1.2.2. By Application

9.4.1.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.4.2. Argentina Tissue Paper Market Outlook

9.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.2.1. By Product

9.4.2.2.2. By Application

9.4.2.2.3. By Distribution Channel

9.4.3. Colombia Tissue Paper Market Outlook

9.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.3.2.1. By Product

9.4.3.2.2. By Application

9.4.3.2.3. By Distribution Channel



10. Middle East and Africa Tissue Paper Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Product

10.2.2. By Application

10.2.3. By Distribution Channel

10.2.4. By Country

10.3. Pricing Analysis

10.4. MEA: Country Analysis

10.4.1. South Africa Tissue Paper Market Outlook

10.4.1.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.1.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.4.1.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.1.2.1. By Product

10.4.1.2.2. By Application

10.4.1.2.3. By Distribution Channel

10.4.2. Saudi Arabia Tissue Paper Market Outlook

10.4.2.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.2.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.4.2.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.2.2.1. By Product

10.4.2.2.2. By Application

10.4.2.2.3. By Distribution Channel

10.4.3. UAE Tissue Paper Market Outlook

10.4.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.3.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.4.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.3.2.1. By Product

10.4.3.2.2. By Application

10.4.3.2.3. By Distribution Channel



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.1.1. The Procter & Gamble Company

13.1.2. Johnson & Johnson

13.1.3. Kimberly Clark SCA

13.1.4. Sofidel Group

13.1.5. Clearwater paper Corp

13.1.6. Hengan International Group Company Limited

13.1.7. Unicharm Corporation

13.1.8. Kruger Products

13.1.9. MPI Papermills



14. Strategic Recommendations



15. About the Author & Disclaimer



