FALLS CHURCH, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PAE (NASDAQ: PAE, PAEWW), a global leader in delivering smart solutions to the U.S. government and its allies, has entered into a teaming agreement with Alion Science and Technology (prime contractor) on a task order supporting the U.S. Navy’s Integrated Training Environment initiative, which modernizes training for combat readiness. The total value of the Alion task order is $896 million if all options are exercised.



The primary purpose of the initiative is to provide an integrated program that will enable a continuous, multi-domain, live, virtual and constructive training platform across multiple physical locations throughout the Navy training enterprise. The award to Alion will integrate two training ranges, including the Southern California Off-Shore Range, into NITE. That training environment connects participants throughout the U.S. and in partner countries to live and virtual instruction. The task order includes a base year that may be extended through four one-year options.

“The expertise PAE has developed supporting SCORE training missions over more than three decades makes us a strong, strategic partner with Alion in support of NITE,” said PAE President and CEO John Heller. “The Navy understands our capability to adapt to their needs, including the evolution of this innovative training program.”

The agreement with Alion will extend PAE’s continuous 35-year history supporting SCORE, a multi-warfare training range for the Navy, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, foreign allies, local law enforcement, cybersecurity and network operations personnel. In addition to maintaining ongoing support for SCORE, as part of the Alion team, PAE will increase its scope and value by bringing in additional sites throughout the Navy tactical training continuum into the new instruction environment.

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia. Find us online at pae.com , on Facebook , Twitter and LinkedIn .

