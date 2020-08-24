Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Device Market by Device Type, Function, Durability, Therapeutic Segment, Risk Classification, Manufacture Method, Delivery/Acquisition, Operational Support Model, Connectivity and Region 2020 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This medical device market report evaluates the market for both traditional and connected healthcare devices. The analysis includes medical device market sizing with a wide variety of segmentation including medical device type, solution, location/usage area, medical device function, medical device durability, medical device usage by therapeutic segment, medical device risk classification, manufacture method (traditional or 3D printed), method of medical device delivery or acquisition, medical device operational support model, and medical device connectivity method.



The report covers the global leading medical device market suppliers and service providers. The report also assesses medical device market drivers, challenges, and the impact of technology convergence. The report also evaluates the issues specific to connected devices such as security and privacy. The report has been recently updated to reflect the new normal in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as remote medical maintenance is in high demand as a large number of patients require monitoring and diagnostics that does not require a hospital or clinic visit.

Connected medical devices are increasingly becoming the norm with significant improvements in ICT as a whole, coupled with the evolution of microelectronics, display capabilities, and a fast-growing medical device market. By definition, a connected medical device is one that can communicate information over a distance and/or be controlled remotely as in a telemedicine scenario. Connections may be local (via WiFi, Bluetooth, or some proprietary local or personal area wireless) with long-distance communication via a gateway device (such as a router) or they may connect directly to a Wide Area Network (WAN) via cellular technologies such as LTE or 5G.



In terms of medical device market adoption, there are a few factors that inhibit usage. One of the foremost is concerns over security/privacy at both the end-user as well as the corporate level. This is especially true with connected medical devices, which may be prone to malware and hacking. In terms of security concerns, unwanted access to medical device software and operating systems could potentially render a device non-functioning and/or under the control of an unauthorized user. In terms of privacy issues, client sensitive data is generated continuously within the connected medical device market as equipment communicates device status, measurements, and patient status via wired and/or wireless connections.



Within the medical device market supply chain, there is a need for efficient device tracking in terms of both care of custody for delivery as well as usage for the traditional product and medical device as a service model respectively. This is true for a variety of reasons, but most notably because some equipment within the medical device market is very expensive and prone to damage if mishandled. In addition, medical devices in acute care situations are needed at the moment, rendering any incidence in which a device is lacking, missing, or damaged a potential cause of great harm to a patient.



Accordingly, there is a growing need within the asset tracking market for solutions to support the medical device market. This is inherently possible as part of the connected medical device market as the equipment is by definition capable of communications locally and/or via a WAN to a centralized monitoring center and/or cloud computing systems. An increasingly interconnected market, coupled with advanced solutions to protect user privacy and device security, are all factors that we see paving the way for over 25% of developed countries to utilize connected device enabled telemedicine as the primary method of healthcare service delivery by 2030.

Select Report Findings:

Driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the fastest-growing category is remote monitoring and diagnostics medical devices

One of the emerging areas is wearable medical devices that monitor temperature and other vitals as a means of predicting potential infection

The combination of DIY medical device procurement and telemedicine is an important category for suppliers as users seek greater autonomy and lower prices

The market is witnessing an evolution as a new category of multifunctional and multipurpose medical devices is emerging that incorporate fitness and healthcare

Report Benefits:

Forecasts for stand-alone and connected medical devices through 2025

Identify the leading trends and market outlook for devices by category and type

Understand the acute and systemic driving factors for adoption and usage including

Identify the relationship and importance of medical devices and cloud-based healthcare

Identify market opportunities by specific treatment area, disease, delivery method, and support

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Executive Summary



2.0 Medical Device Market

2.1 Medical Device Types

2.1.1 Stationary Medical Devices

2.1.2 Portable Medical Devices

2.1.3 Wearable Medical Devices

2.1.4 Implantable Medical Devices

2.2 Medical Device Functions

2.3 Medical Device Durability

2.4 Medical Device Support of Therapeutic Regimens

2.5 Medical Device Classification by Risk Level

2.6 Medical Device Manufacturing Alternatives

2.7 Medical Device Delivery and Acquisition Alternatives

2.8 Medical Device Support Alternatives



3.0 Medical Device Market Dynamics

3.1 Medical Device Market Overview

3.2 Medical Device Market Constraints

3.2.1 Challenges of a Fast-moving Industry

3.2.2 Medical Device Regulation

3.3 Medical Device Market Drivers

3.4 Medical Device Technology Convergence

3.4.1 Connected Health Technologies

3.4.2 AI, IoT, and Data Analytics



4.0 Connected Medical Devices

4.1 Connected vs. Non-connected Medical Devices

4.2 Connected Medical Device Challenges

4.3 Connected Medical Device Opportunities

4.4 Connected Medical Device Enablers

4.5 Connected Health = Sports, Wellness, and Medical Devices



