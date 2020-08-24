New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Implantable Loop Recorders Market By Application, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953647/?utm_source=GNW

This is inserted under the skin where the pocket on the left side of the breastbone is shaped. ILR is often seen in people with conditions such as syncope, repeated palpitations, skipped beats, light-headedness, or dizziness.



Syncope is a sudden loss of control caused by systemic arterial hypotension related to excessive vasodilatation or bradycardia or both. Unexplained Syncope applies to the form of syncope where no specific cardiologic or neurological explanation can be made. Implantable loop recorders (ILRs) may help try to discern between various types of temporary lack of consciousness.



The ILR has a safe and effective way to monitor patients with recurrent unexplained syncope. ILR is a subcutaneous, single-lead, electrocardiographic (ECG) monitoring system used for the treatment of patients with chronic abnormal palpitation or syncope events, coupled with long-term surveillance of patients at risk of or with atrial fibrillation, systemic heart failure, bundle branch obstruction, persistent neural induced syncope, etc. This consists of an insertable unit, which comes with a battery and two surface electrodes.



Technological advances are anticipated to play a vital role in the introduction of new-age implantable loop recorders. Stakeholders competing in the existing business environment implantable loop recorders are anticipated to develop stronger and ’smarter’ implantable loop recorders during the prediction timeframe to increase their consumer presence. Manufacturers in the market for implantable loop recorders are introducing new products that can be attached to mobile applications through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Atrial fibrillation, Cardiac Arrhythmia and Cardiac syncope. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Cardiac Centers and Other End Users. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Angel Medical Systems, Inc., and Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.



Strategies deployed in Implantable Loop Recorders Market



Jul-2020: Medtronic got FDA clearance for its LINQ II insertable cardiac monitor. This cardiac monitor has been used for the detection and classification of cardiac arrhythmias and remote monitoring of patients. The LINQ II features remote programming capabilities, enabling cardiologists to tune the implant settings without the patient having to come into the office.



Jun-2020: Boston Scientific received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the LUX-Dx Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System, a new, long-term diagnostic device. The device is being implanted in patients to detect arrhythmias associated with conditions such as atrial fibrillation (AF), cryptogenic stroke and syncope.



Jun-2019: BIOTRONIK introduced a new version of its BIOMONITOR injectable cardiac monitor, BIOMONITOR II. This has been designed to be injected under the skin, where it can reside for up to four years while continuously monitoring and recording the patient’s electrical heart signals.



May-2019: Abbott launched the latest generation of the Confirm Rx insertable cardiac monitor. The new device delivers more accurate detection of cardiac arrhythmias. The implant is inserted through a small incision during an outpatient procedure and is able to communicate with a paired-up smartphone via Bluetooth while continuously monitoring the beating heart.



Mar-2017: Medtronic received FDA approval for its next-gen Reveal Linq insertable cardiac monitor with TruRhythm Detection. The Linq ICM with TruRhythm Detection provides exclusive algorithms.



• Atrial fibrillation



• Cardiac Arrhythmia and



• Cardiac syncope



• Hospitals



• Cardiac Centers



• Other End Users



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Medtronic PLC



• Abbott Laboratories



• Boston Scientific Corporation



• BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG



• Angel Medical Systems, Inc.



• Vectorious Medical Technologies Ltd.



