2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 26.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Display, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 25.7% CAGR and reach US$195.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ORFID segment is readjusted to a revised 32.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.9% CAGR



The Organic Electronics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$53.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23.7% and 22.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.7% CAGR.



OLED Lighting Segment to Record 27.3% CAGR



In the global OLED Lighting segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 27.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$24.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$36.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 18th edition of our report. The 169-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

AGC Seimi Chemical Co., Ltd.

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

FUJIFILM Dimatix, Inc.

H.C. Starck GmbH

Heliatek GmbH

Merck KGaA

Novaled GmbH

PolyIC GmbH & Co. KG

Sumitomo Corporation







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Organic Electronics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Organic Electronics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Organic Electronics Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Organic Electronics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Display (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Display (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Display (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: ORFID (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: ORFID (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: ORFID (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: OLED Lighting (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: OLED Lighting (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: OLED Lighting (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: System Components (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: System Components (Application) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: System Components (Application) Share Breakdown

Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Organic Electronics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 16: United States Organic Electronics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Organic Electronics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 18: Organic Electronics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Organic Electronics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Organic Electronics Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 21: Canadian Organic Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Organic

Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Japanese Organic Electronics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 24: Organic Electronics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Demand for Organic Electronics in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Organic Electronics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 27: Chinese Organic Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Organic Electronics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: European Organic Electronics Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Organic Electronics Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 30: European Organic Electronics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: European Organic Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 32: Organic Electronics Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Organic Electronics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 34: Organic Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 35: French Organic Electronics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 36: French Organic Electronics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 37: Organic Electronics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 38: German Organic Electronics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 39: Organic Electronics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 40: Italian Demand for Organic Electronics in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Organic Electronics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 42: Italian Organic Electronics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Organic Electronics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: United Kingdom Organic Electronics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 45: Organic Electronics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 46: Rest of Europe Organic Electronics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 47: Organic Electronics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 48: Rest of Europe Organic Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 49: Organic Electronics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 50: Asia-Pacific Organic Electronics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 51: Asia-Pacific Organic Electronics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 52: Rest of World Organic Electronics Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Organic Electronics Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 54: Rest of World Organic Electronics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 79

