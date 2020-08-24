Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cocamide MIPA Global Market Insights 2020, Analysis and Forecast to 2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Technology, Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report describes the global market size of Cocamide MIPA from 2015 to 2019 and its CAGR from 2015 to 2019, and also forecasts its market size to the end of 2025 and its CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



For the geography segment, regional supply, demand, major players, price is presented from 2015 to 2025. This report covers the following regions:

North America

South America

Asia & Pacific

Europe

MEA

The key countries for each region are also included such as United States, China, Japan, India, Korea, ASEAN, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, CIS, and Brazil etc.



For the competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Cocamide MIPA as well as some small players. The information for each competitor includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

Applications Segment:

Hand Soap

Mild Cleansers

Others

Companies Covered:

BASF

Lubrizol

Stepan Company

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 2 ABBREVIATION AND ACRONYMS



CHAPTER 3 PREFACE

3.1 RESEARCH SCOPE

3.2 RESEARCH SOURCES

3.2.1 Data Sources

3.2.2 Assumptions

3.3 RESEARCH METHOD



CHAPTER 4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.2 CLASSIFICATION/TYPES

4.3 APPLICATION/END USERS



CHAPTER 5 MARKET TREND ANALYSIS

5.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2 DRIVERS

5.3 RESTRAINTS

5.4 OPPORTUNITIES

5.5 THREATS



CHAPTER 6 INDUSTRY CHAIN ANALYSIS

6.1 UPSTREAM/SUPPLIERS ANALYSIS

6.2 Cocamide MIPA ANALYSIS

6.2.1 Technology Analysis

6.2.2 Cost Analysis

6.2.3 Market Channel Analysis

6.3 DOWNSTREAM BUYERS/END USERS



CHAPTER 7 LATEST MARKET DYNAMICS

7.1 LATEST NEWS

7.2 MERGER AND ACQUISITION

7.3 PLANNED/FUTURE PROJECT

7.4 POLICY DYNAMICS



CHAPTER 8 TRADING ANALYSIS

8.1 EXPORT OF Cocamide MIPA BY REGION

8.2 IMPORT OF Cocamide MIPA BY REGION

8.3 BALANCE OF TRADE



CHAPTER 9 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Cocamide MIPA MARKET IN NORTH AMERICA (2015-2025)

9.1 Cocamide MIPA MARKET SIZE

9.2 Cocamide MIPA DEMAND BY END USE

9.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

9.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

9.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

9.5.1 US

9.5.2 Canada

9.5.3 Mexico



CHAPTER 10 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Cocamide MIPA MARKET IN SOUTH AMERICA (2015-2025)

10.1 Cocamide MIPA MARKET SIZE

10.2 Cocamide MIPA DEMAND BY END USE

10.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

10.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

10.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

10.5.1 Brazil

10.5.2 Argentina

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Peru



CHAPTER 11 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Cocamide MIPA MARKET IN ASIA & PACIFIC (2015-2025)

11.1 Cocamide MIPA MARKET SIZE

11.2 Cocamide MIPA DEMAND BY END USE

11.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

11.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

11.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

11.5.1 China

11.5.2 India

11.5.3 Japan

11.5.4 South Korea

11.5.5 ASEAN

11.5.6 Australia



CHAPTER 12 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Cocamide MIPA MARKET IN EUROPE (2015-2025)

12.1 Cocamide MIPA MARKET SIZE

12.2 Cocamide MIPA DEMAND BY END USE

12.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

12.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

12.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

12.5.1 Germany

12.5.2 France

12.5.3 UK

12.5.4 Italy

12.5.5 Spain

12.5.6 Belgium

12.5.7 Netherlands

12.5.8 Austria

12.5.9 Poland

12.5.10 Russia



CHAPTER 13 HISTORICAL AND FORECAST Cocamide MIPA MARKET IN MEA (2015-2025)

13.1 Cocamide MIPA MARKET SIZE

13.2 Cocamide MIPA DEMAND BY END USE

13.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

13.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE

13.5 KEY COUNTRIES ANALYSIS

13.5.1 Egypt

13.5.2 Iran

13.5.3 Israel

13.5.4 South Africa

13.5.5 GCC

13.5.6 Turkey



CHAPTER 14 SUMMARY FOR GLOBAL Cocamide MIPA MARKET (2015-2020)

14.1 Cocamide MIPA MARKET SIZE

14.2 Cocamide MIPA DEMAND BY END USE

14.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

14.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE



CHAPTER 15 GLOBAL Cocamide MIPA MARKET FORECAST (2020-2025)

15.1 Cocamide MIPA MARKET SIZE FORECAST

15.2 Cocamide MIPA DEMAND FORECAST

15.3 COMPETITION BY PLAYERS/SUPPLIERS

15.4 TYPE SEGMENTATION AND PRICE FORECAST



CHAPTER 16 ANALYSIS OF GLOBAL KEY VENDORS

16.1 BASF

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Cocamide MIPA Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of BASF

16.1.4 BASFCocamide MIPASales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Lubrizol

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Cocamide MIPA Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Lubrizol

16.2.4 LubrizolCocamide MIPASales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 Stepan Company

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Cocamide MIPA Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of Stepan Company

16.3.4 Stepan CompanyCocamide MIPASales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t7epxv

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900