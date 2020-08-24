Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global business analytics market is currently witnessing strong growth. Business analytics (BA) is the iterative and methodical study of organizational data through statistical and operational analysis. It utilizes data aggregation, data mining, text mining, data visualization, association and sequence identification. The BA analytical tools are commonly used by organizations to conduct query reporting, predictive analysis, location intelligence, content analysis, data warehousing and enterprise performance management and to understand complex data sets, underlying patterns and micro-segment the data. They also incorporate the principles of information systems, deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide an accurate analysis. Based on those predictions, innovative solutions to business problems are formulated to give organizations a competitive edge and make data-driven decisions.
The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technologies and big data, along with the increasing adoption of cloud computing by organizations, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Enterprises are generating large quantities of digital data which employ business analytics tools for better understanding of the operations and requirements of their end users. Furthermore, cloud-enabled BA tools aid in the real-time analysis of data with enhanced cost and time efficiency coupled with performance management, optimization of resources and overcoming organization challenges, which is boosting the demand for BA across the globe. Additionally, growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) is another factor contributing to the market growth.
These enterprises are employing advanced tools such as descriptive, diagnostic and predictive BA, instead of the conventionally used spreadsheet modeling and manual calculations. Moreover, the increasing usage of BA by finance-based security agencies for inspection, monitoring and preventing fraudulent activities related to large-value accounts, is projected to drive the market further. Other factors contributing to the market growth include thriving banking and finance services industry and growing retail and e-commerce sector. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global business analytics market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe Systems Incorporated, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, Tibco Software Inc., etc.
