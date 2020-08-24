Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global business analytics market is currently witnessing strong growth. Business analytics (BA) is the iterative and methodical study of organizational data through statistical and operational analysis. It utilizes data aggregation, data mining, text mining, data visualization, association and sequence identification. The BA analytical tools are commonly used by organizations to conduct query reporting, predictive analysis, location intelligence, content analysis, data warehousing and enterprise performance management and to understand complex data sets, underlying patterns and micro-segment the data. They also incorporate the principles of information systems, deep learning and artificial intelligence (AI) to provide an accurate analysis. Based on those predictions, innovative solutions to business problems are formulated to give organizations a competitive edge and make data-driven decisions.



The emergence of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled technologies and big data, along with the increasing adoption of cloud computing by organizations, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Enterprises are generating large quantities of digital data which employ business analytics tools for better understanding of the operations and requirements of their end users. Furthermore, cloud-enabled BA tools aid in the real-time analysis of data with enhanced cost and time efficiency coupled with performance management, optimization of resources and overcoming organization challenges, which is boosting the demand for BA across the globe. Additionally, growing demand from small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) is another factor contributing to the market growth.



These enterprises are employing advanced tools such as descriptive, diagnostic and predictive BA, instead of the conventionally used spreadsheet modeling and manual calculations. Moreover, the increasing usage of BA by finance-based security agencies for inspection, monitoring and preventing fraudulent activities related to large-value accounts, is projected to drive the market further. Other factors contributing to the market growth include thriving banking and finance services industry and growing retail and e-commerce sector. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global business analytics market to continue its strong growth during 2020-2025.



Breakup by Software:

Query, Reporting and Analysis Tools

Advanced and Predictive Analytics

Location Intelligence

Content Analytics

Data Warehousing Platform

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

Cloud-based

On-Premises

Breakup by End-User:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Size Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Government

Education

Media and Entertainment

Telecom and IT

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Adobe Systems Incorporated, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Microstrategy Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Tableau Software, Tibco Software Inc., etc.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global business analytics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global business analytics market?

What is the breakup of the market based on the software?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global business analytics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Business Analytics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Software

6.1 Query, Reporting and Analysis Tools

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Advanced and Predictive Analytics

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Location Intelligence

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Content Analytics

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Data Warehousing Platform

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Others

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type

7.1 Cloud-based

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 On-Premises

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End-User

8.1 Large Enterprises

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Small and Medium Size Enterprises

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Energy and Power

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Manufacturing

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Healthcare

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Government

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Education

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Media and Entertainment

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

9.8 Telecom and IT

9.8.1 Market Trends

9.8.2 Market Forecast

9.9 Others

9.9.1 Market Trends

9.9.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.1.2 Market Forecast

10.1.2 Canada

10.1.2.1 Market Trends

10.1.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Asia Pacific

10.2.1 China

10.2.1.1 Market Trends

10.2.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2.2 Japan

10.2.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2.2 Market Forecast

10.2.3 India

10.2.3.1 Market Trends

10.2.3.2 Market Forecast

10.2.4 South Korea

10.2.4.1 Market Trends

10.2.4.2 Market Forecast

10.2.5 Australia

10.2.5.1 Market Trends

10.2.5.2 Market Forecast

10.2.6 Indonesia

10.2.6.1 Market Trends

10.2.6.2 Market Forecast

10.2.7 Others

10.2.7.1 Market Trends

10.2.7.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Market Trends

10.3.1.2 Market Forecast

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Market Trends

10.3.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3.3 United Kingdom

10.3.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.3.2 Market Forecast

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Market Trends

10.3.4.2 Market Forecast

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.5.1 Market Trends

10.3.5.2 Market Forecast

10.3.6 Russia

10.3.6.1 Market Trends

10.3.6.2 Market Forecast

10.3.7 Others

10.3.7.1 Market Trends

10.3.7.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.1.1 Market Trends

10.4.1.2 Market Forecast

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.2.1 Market Trends

10.4.2.2 Market Forecast

10.4.3 Others

10.4.3.1 Market Trends

10.4.3.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Middle East and Africa

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

10.5.3 Market Forecast



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Adobe Systems Incorporated

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Microsoft Corporation

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3 Financials

15.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.4 Microstrategy Incorporated

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Oracle Corporation

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Salesforce.com Inc.

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 SAP SE

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 SAS Institute Inc.

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Tableau Software

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Tibco Software Inc.

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 SWOT Analysis



