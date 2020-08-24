NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. (“IN8bio” or the “Company”). The Company’s new name reflects its novel approach to cell therapy, focused on the development of gamma-delta T cells for anti-cancer therapies. These powerful immune cells possess properties of both innate and adaptive immune cells and can serve as a functional bridge between the two systems to impact tumor killing.



“IN8bio was founded to develop novel immunotherapies to treat cancer. Our new name, IN8bio, reflects that focus,” commented William Ho, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of IN8bio. “As we continue to treat patients in our ongoing clinical programs, we are focused on delivering the next generation of innovative cancer therapies.”

IN8bio is using autologous, allogeneic and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells to address the high unmet need in both solid and liquid tumors. IN8bio entered the clinic in 2020 with two Phase 1 clinical trials which are currently enrolling patients. In February 2020, IN8bio initiated enrollment in a Phase 1 clinical trial of gamma-delta T cell immunotherapy in leukemia patients undergoing allogeneic stem cell transplantation. That trial, the first clinical trial of an expanded and activated allogeneic gamma-delta T cell immunotherapy, is being conducted with its partners at the University of Kansas Cancer Center. Additionally, in February 2020, IN8bio initiated enrollment in a Phase 1 clinical trial of patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma, which is a difficult to treat brain tumor that progresses rapidly. This trial is being conducted at the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. IN8bio’s proprietary Drug Resistant Immunotherapy (“DRI”), which is being used in the glioblastoma trial, is the first genetically engineered gamma-delta T cell therapy to be administered to patients.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is focused on delivering novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. By using allogeneic and genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, IN8bio’s technology addresses certain challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. IN8bio’s immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that are designed to protect cells from chemotherapy and may allow novel combinations of drugs to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and increase immunogenicity. IN8bio’s first clinical program is targeted to address leukemia in patients who are undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplant (“HSCT”) and its second program is targeted to the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma in combination with chemotherapy. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding its business strategy, product candidates, and clinical development process and timing, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. In the case of forward-looking statements regarding investigational product candidates and continuing further development efforts, specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.