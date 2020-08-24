Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Offshore Support Vessels Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global offshore support vessels market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2014-2019. Offshore support vessels refer to various marine vessels that are used for transporting goods, supplies and equipment during subsea exploration and construction activities. Some of the common types of offshore support vessels include diving support, crane, and pipe laying vessels, seismic survey ships, and platform supply vessels (PSVs).



These vessels are primarily used for locating and inspecting oil and gas-bearing areas, towing and positioning rigs/platforms and offering maintenance facilities. They are equipped with powerful small-sized boats that respond to emergencies at offshore installations and also provide various other services, such as transportation, anchor management and platform support.



Increasing oil and gas exploratory activities is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising demand for PSVs across the globe is also providing a boost to the market growth. PSVs are used in the production stage of offshore drilling and for the transportation of cement, casting and drilling pipes and completion fluids. Additionally, various technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of offshore support vessels and the integration of Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems in marine vessels, is acting as another growth-inducing factor.



Manufacturers are emphasizing on producing computer-controlled vessels that can automatically control their propellers and thrusters to maintain a specific position. Other factors, including rapid industrialization and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, along with growing investments in the oil and gas sector across the globe, especially in the emerging economies, are projected to drive the market further. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Type:

Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

Platform Supply Vessel

Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

Others

Breakup by Water Depth:

Shallow Water

Deepwater

Breakup by Fuel:

Fuel Oil

LNG

Breakup by Service Type:

Financial Services

Technical Services

Inspection & Survey

Crew Management

Logistics & Cargo Management

Others

Breakup by Application:

Oil and Gas Applications

Offshore Applications

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Bourbon, Grupo CBO, Gulfmark, Havila, Maersk, Seacor Marine, SIEM Offshore, Solstad, Swire, Tayrona Offshore, Tidewater, Vroon Group.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How has the global offshore support vessel market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on water depth?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fuel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the market based on application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global offshore support vessel market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Offshore Support Vessel Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Anchor Handling Towing Supply Vessel

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Platform Supply Vessel

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Fast Supply Intervention Vessel

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Multi-Purpose Service Vessel

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Water Depth

7.1 Shallow Water

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Deepwater

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Fuel

8.1 Fuel Oil

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 LNG

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Service Type

9.1 Financial Services

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Technical Services

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Inspection & Survey

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Crew Management

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Logistics & Cargo Management

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Applications

10.1 Oil and Gas Applications

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Offshore Applications

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 North America

11.1.1 United States

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Canada

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2 Asia Pacific

11.2.1 China

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Japan

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.2.3 India

11.2.3.1 Market Trends

11.2.3.2 Market Forecast

11.2.4 South Korea

11.2.4.1 Market Trends

11.2.4.2 Market Forecast

11.2.5 Australia

11.2.5.1 Market Trends

11.2.5.2 Market Forecast

11.2.6 Indonesia

11.2.6.1 Market Trends

11.2.6.2 Market Forecast

11.2.7 Others

11.2.7.1 Market Trends

11.2.7.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Others

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country

11.5.3 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 Bourbon

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2 Grupo CBO

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.3 Gulfmark

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Havila

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5 Maersk

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Seacor Marine

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.7 SIEM Offshore

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8 Solstad

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.9 Swire

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10 Tayrona Offshore

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11 Tidewater

15.3.11.1 Company Overview

15.3.11.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3 Financials

15.3.12 Vroon Group

15.3.12.1 Company Overview

15.3.12.2 Product Portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/27r1ps

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900