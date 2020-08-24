Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-Care Data Management Software Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The POC data management software market was valued at USD 5916.9 million in 2019, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 11,772.2 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 12.3% over the forecast period (2020 - 2025). Point-of-care technologies enable hospitals and clinics to invest more time and money in technologies that help accelerate the patient flow through practice and streamline doctors' and nurses' daily workflow by reducing waiting times.
Key Market Trends
Hospitals/Critical Care Units Segment is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Innovation in Flexible Connectivity and Software Interface Solutions
4.2.2 Rise in Healthcare Infrastructure Budgets
4.2.3 Government Initiatives for Promoting the Deployment of POC Testing
4.3 Market Challenges
4.3.1 High Deployment Costs and Operational Challenges
4.4 Market Opportunities
4.4.1 Rapid Testing and Decentralized Healthcare
4.5 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.6 Current Regulatory Landscape
4.7 Emerging Applications in Point-of-Care Testing
4.8 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Hospitals/Critical Care Units
5.1.2 Diagnostic Centers
5.1.3 Clinics/Outpatient
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Infectious Disease Devices
5.2.2 Glucose Monitoring
5.2.3 Coagulation Monitoring
5.2.4 Urinalysis
5.2.5 Cardiometabolic Monitoring
5.2.6 Cancer Markers
5.2.7 Hematology
5.2.8 Other POC Applications
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Siemens Healthineers AG + (Conworx)
6.1.2 Abbott Point of Care Inc. + (Alere)
6.1.3 Danaher Company (HemoCue and Radiometer Medical ApS)
6.1.4 Roche Diagnostics Corporation
6.1.5 TELCOR Inc.
6.1.6 Orchard Software Corporation
6.1.7 Randox Laboratories Ltd
6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
