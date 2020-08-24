New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Processing Seals Market By Material, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953645/?utm_source=GNW

Food processing seals are used in different food and beverage products. These seals ensure safety by avoiding the microbial growth of food items and preventing the transfer of any external substances. It also means that the contents within the bottle will not spill outside. Food processing seals capable of withstanding extreme temperatures and pressures and helping to maintain the product preserved in the right condition.



Busy lifestyles and time pressures, particularly for working women, have increased customer reliance on processed food. In most countries, the intake of processed food has increased. The shift in milk used in middle-income countries has also influenced the demand for food processing seals. Some of the challenges to seal degradation involve process media, clean-in-place (CIP) or on-site sterilization (SIP) processes, and installation failures.



Growing demand for processed and convenience food is projected to be the leading force driving the market for food processing seals. In addition, increasing demand for poultry, dairy, bakery, and confectionery products is also anticipated to have a major effect on the food processing seals industry. In addition, increasing investment in the development of new food & beverage processing seals in the food and beverage industry is expected to have a significant effect on the food processing seals market. The growth in the presence of stringent food health standards and regulations by the Government is projected to generate untapped opportunities for market participants.



With the emergence of a global pandemic, millions have experienced pay reductions and work losses. COVID-19 has been a threat to the world economy and has had a negative impact on all sorts of industries, including the demand for food processing seals. With less disposable income and broken supply chains, market growth is expected to slow down. Other factors that hinder market growth are the price volatility of raw materials and the increasing popularity of organic food.



Based on Material, the market is segmented into Elastomers, Face Materials and Metal. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Bakery & Confectionery, Beverages; Meat, Poultry & Seafood; Dairy Products, and other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Smiths Group PLC, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Trelleborg AB, IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.), Flowserve Corporation, Freudenberg Group, James Walker Ltd., EnPro Industries, Inc., A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc., and AESSEAL PLC (AES Engineering Ltd.).



Strategies deployed in Food Processing Seals Market



Jul-2020: Freudenberg Sealing Technologies opened a new engineering service center in North America as part of its global radial shaft seal operations. The 3,100-square-foot Ashland service center has been equipped with state-of-the-art test rigs and other equipment that can track everything from pressure, temperature, frictional torque and speed capabilities to changes in mechanical properties, characterization of tribological system interactions, leak detection and failure analysis in seals and sealing components.



Jan-2020: AESSEAL made an investment of $16m for increasing the capacity of its US operations. The facility aims to produce 85% of mechanical seals and support systems.



Dec-2019: Trelleborg acquired Tritec Seal, a company engaged in producing engineered polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) sealing solutions. The acquisition strengthened Trelleborg’s product portfolio, primarily in rotary seals, while giving the business area access to increased manufacturing capacity.



Nov-2019: A.W. Chesterton Company unveiled the new single and double cartridge seals built on its new AXIUS modular seal platform. These modular seals enabled customers to make quick seal face and feature changes around a standard seal base to meet varying applications quickly and economically.



Jul-2019: IDEX Corporation completed the acquisition of Velcora Holding AB and its Roplan and Steridose businesses from FSN Capital Partners. Roplan is a global manufacturer of custom mechanical and shaft seals for a variety of end markets whereas Steridose develops engineered hygienic mixers and valves for the global biopharmaceutical industry. These companies complemented both its Sealing Solutions as well as Health and Sciences platforms.



Nov-2018: Freudenberg released two elastomers, 75 EPDM 386 and 85 EPDM 387. These elastomers can be used as a material for O-rings and machined formed parts in the food industry equipment.



Jul-2018: Garlock, a subsidiary of EnPro Industries, introduced PUR-GARD, a dynamic seal. This seal is used in the food processing equipment.



Apr-2017: Parker Hannifin launched NBR and FKM sealing materials, NBR N9400 and FKM V9196. These materials can be used in the food processing equipment.



Mar-2017: A.W. Chesterton Company extended its mechanical seal support capabilities with the launch of a new line of tanks for API Plan 52 and API Plan 53 systems. All systems come assembled and include all accessories required to install and operate each tank system. This includes the tank assembly, tank fittings, pre-cut hoses and seal fittings. The three new tank systems are: WSS - Water Saving System, BSS - Buffer Support System, and PSS - Pressurized Support System.



May-2016: EnPro Industries took over the assets of Rubber Fab Gasket & Molding, Inc., a company offering a full range of high performance sanitary gaskets, hoses and fittings for the hygienic process industries. The acquisition expanded Garlock’s presence and scale in the hygienic market space and complemented its existing sealing solutions to provide a truly comprehensive portfolio.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Material



• Elastomers



• Face Materials and



• Metal



By Application



• Bakery & Confectionery



• Beverages



• Meat, Poultry & Seafood



• Dairy Products, and



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Smiths Group PLC



• Parker-Hannifin Corporation



• Trelleborg AB



• IDEX Corporation (Phantom Controls, Inc.)



• Flowserve Corporation



• Freudenberg Group



• James Walker Ltd.



• EnPro Industries, Inc.



• A.W. Chesterton Company, Inc.



• AESSEAL PLC (AES Engineering Ltd.)



