"Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market: Focus on Origin, Sample Type, Product Type, Disease Type, Technologies, Application Area, Country Data (15 countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030"
The global pediatrics genetic testing market was valued $2,782.8 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 14.30% and reach a value of 12,063.2 million in 2030.
The existing pediatric genetic testing market is favored by multiple factors, which include rising government initiatives, coupled up with the general population's growing awareness pertaining to genetic conditions. Additionally, the increasing number of advancements in molecular diagnostics, more genetic counselors are some of the key driving factors for the pediatric genetic testing market.
Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of origin (somatic disorders and hereditary disorders ), sample type (tissue, bone marrow, blood and saliva), product type (kits, LDT tests, and reagents), disease type (neurological disorder, cardiac disorder, developmental disorder, and others), application area (academic and research, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and monitoring and screening), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World). This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Product Definition
2 Scope of Research Study
3 Research Methodology
4 Market Overview
4.1 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market Scenario
4.2 Genetic Testing Technologies Opted by Pediatrics
4.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Genetic Testing Market
5 Industry Analysis
5.1 Overview
5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.
5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe
5.4 Regulation in APAC
5.5 Patent Analysis
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Key Developments and Strategies
6.2 New Offerings
6.3 Synergistic Activities
6.4 Product Approval
6.5 Business Expansion
6.6 Market Share Analysis
6.7 Growth-Share Analysis
7 Market Dynamics
7.1 Market Drivers
7.1.1 Significant Number of Pediatric Genetic Disorders causing Birth Defects and Deaths
7.1.2 Decreasing Cost of Genetic Testing Globally
7.1.3 Decrease in Overall Cost and Time of Care
7.1.4 Advancements within Molecular Techniques for Clinical Diagnostics
7.2 Market Restrains
7.2.1 Challenging Regulatory Scenario
7.2.2 Uncertainty in Reimbursement of Genetic Testing
7.3 Market Opportunities
7.3.1 Increasing Awareness for Newborn Genetic Testing and Counseling
7.3.2 Rising Funding and Innovations
8 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Sample Type)
9 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Product Type)
10 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Origin)
11 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Disorder Type)
12 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Technology)
13 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Application Area)
14 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Region)
Companies Mentioned
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
