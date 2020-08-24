Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market: Focus on Origin, Sample Type, Product Type, Disease Type, Technologies, Application Area, Country Data (15 countries) - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pediatrics genetic testing market was valued $2,782.8 million in 2019, and it is expected to grow at an impressive double-digit rate of 14.30% and reach a value of 12,063.2 million in 2030.

The existing pediatric genetic testing market is favored by multiple factors, which include rising government initiatives, coupled up with the general population's growing awareness pertaining to genetic conditions. Additionally, the increasing number of advancements in molecular diagnostics, more genetic counselors are some of the key driving factors for the pediatric genetic testing market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of origin (somatic disorders and hereditary disorders ), sample type (tissue, bone marrow, blood and saliva), product type (kits, LDT tests, and reagents), disease type (neurological disorder, cardiac disorder, developmental disorder, and others), application area (academic and research, clinical diagnostics, drug discovery and monitoring and screening), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Rest-of-the-World). This segmentation highlights value propositions and business models useful for industry leaders and stakeholders. The research also comprises country-level analysis, go-to-market strategies of leading players, future opportunities, among others, to detail the scope and provide a 360-coverage of the domain.

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What are the initiatives implemented by different government bodies regulating the development and commercialization of genetic testing products and services?

What are the leading companies dominating the global pediatric genetic testing market?

What are the upcoming technologies that can take over the current technologies for pediatric genetic testing?

What is the reimbursement scenario of the products offered in the global pediatric genetic testing market?

What is the average cost of available technologies in pediatric genetic testing?

Based on the application, which pediatric genetic testing application is anticipated to witness a massive rise in demand in the forecast period?

What was the market value in 2019 of the leading segments and sub-segments of the global pediatric genetic testing market?

How is each segment of the global pediatric genetic testing market expected to grow during the forecast period, and what is the revenue expected to be generated by each of the segments by the end of 2030?

How is the industry anticipated to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2030?

Which region is expected to contribute to the highest sales of the global pediatrics genetic testing market during the forecast period?

What are the leading trends and consumer preferences witnessed in the global pediatric genetic testing markets?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Product Definition

2 Scope of Research Study

3 Research Methodology

4 Market Overview

4.1 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market Scenario

4.2 Genetic Testing Technologies Opted by Pediatrics

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Genetic Testing Market

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Overview

5.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

5.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

5.4 Regulation in APAC

5.5 Patent Analysis

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Key Developments and Strategies

6.2 New Offerings

6.3 Synergistic Activities

6.4 Product Approval

6.5 Business Expansion

6.6 Market Share Analysis

6.7 Growth-Share Analysis

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Market Drivers

7.1.1 Significant Number of Pediatric Genetic Disorders causing Birth Defects and Deaths

7.1.2 Decreasing Cost of Genetic Testing Globally

7.1.3 Decrease in Overall Cost and Time of Care

7.1.4 Advancements within Molecular Techniques for Clinical Diagnostics

7.2 Market Restrains

7.2.1 Challenging Regulatory Scenario

7.2.2 Uncertainty in Reimbursement of Genetic Testing

7.3 Market Opportunities

7.3.1 Increasing Awareness for Newborn Genetic Testing and Counseling

7.3.2 Rising Funding and Innovations

8 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Sample Type)

9 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Product Type)

10 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Origin)

11 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Disorder Type)

12 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Technology)

13 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Application Area)

14 Global Pediatric Genetic Testing Market, (by Region)

Companies Mentioned



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Baebies

BGI Genomics

CENTOGENE AG

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

Genomic Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd.

OPKO Health, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trivitron Healthcare

Unilabs

