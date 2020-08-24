TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) is pleased to announce the licensing of the Company’s proprietary TREAT Case Management & Care Coordination software to the Nipissing Mental Health Housing & Support Services (NMHHSS), to replace their legacy system and provide an integrated electronic health record.



Nipissing Mental Health Housing & Support Services has signed a 5-year agreement with the Company to license the TREAT software. NMHHSS specializes in supporting people with serious mental illness and addiction issues in the Nipissing Region.

The deal arises following an integration of mental health services in the Nipissing Region. As a result, NMHHSS urgently needed to replace a legacy system to provide a comprehensive, case management and care coordination platform that would support a clients’ journey and allow caregivers to provide seamless, integrated care across their amalgamated organization from intake through to discharge across a variety of important programs that include; mental health case management, addictions and treatment, developmental services, peer support, family programs, employment, and housing

“Subsequent to our recent amalgamation, we needed to find a solution to replace our legacy system. Specifically one that would allow us to support all of the programs that we provide for the community, so we decided to speak with our peers in Ontario and that led to the choice of TREAT,” said Mary Davis, CEO of NMHHSS. “Following a review of other solutions, we determined VitalHub’s TREAT system was best suited to supporting our large multi-program and facility system integration needs. We look forward to our partnership with the VitalHub team.”

“We’re seeing a trend of regional consolidation and amalgamation of community mental health agencies across Ontario,” said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. “Along with these amalgamations comes the need for robust EHRs that can provide a single platform for many different programs to provide integrated care. We are well-positioned as the leading platform for supporting consolidation having supported regional implementations in Ontario, Nova Scotia, and the Yukon territory...”

VitalHub would also like to announce that it has allocated a total 542,500 options to various employees of the Company and members of its board of directors at a strike price of 2.03 cents a share.

ABOUT NIPISSING MENTAL HEALTH HOUSING & SUPPORT SERVICES

NMHHSS provides collaborative support, advocacy and sustainable housing to those who have serious and persistent mental illness or other medical or behavioural complexities. NMHHSS offers a wide range of programs including mental health case management services, addiction treatment services, peer support programs, supportive housing and other community support services.

ABOUT VITALHUB:

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience & optimize outcomes.

VitalHub provides technology to Health and Human Services providers including; Hospitals, Regional Health Authorities, Mental Health, Long Term Care, Home Health, Community and Social Services. VitalHub solutions span the categories of Electronic Health Record (EHR), Case Management, Care Coordination, Patient Flow & Operational Visibility, and DOCit Mobile Apps.

The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. Currently, VitalHub serves 275+ clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, Qatar, and Latvia. VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The Company is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “VHI”.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Corporation and its business, which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the appointment of a new directors. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur by certain specified dates or at all and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies, including risks regarding the technology industry, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, market conditions, economic factors, the equity markets generally and risks associated with growth and competition. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com