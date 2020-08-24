Pune, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced energy storage system market size is predicted to reach USD 211 billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. The growing requirement for transmission & distribution stations can be a critical factor bolstering the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Advanced Energy Storage System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Solid State Battery, Flow Battery, Thermal Energy Storage, Pumped Hydro Storage), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Utility) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 145 billion in 2018. The growing procurement of renewable energy to cater to the rising demand for energy will enable speedy growth of the market.

Advanced energy storage has the ability to enhance electricity grids. The gradual depletion of fossil fuels has created the need to conserve energy on the global platform. This has resulted in a huge emphasis on deployment of several methods of energy harnessing across the world. The adoption of advanced energy storage can play a major part in enhancing energy storage, thereby improving energy resource utilization. To suffice the needs of the massive global population, it essential to preserve energy and deploy it based on the convenience of end users. Recent advancements in advanced energy storage industry have, therefore, favored the growth of the global advanced energy storage market in recent years. The report provides a detailed analysis of several factors that have contributed to the demand for advanced energy storage. Fortune Business Insights forecasts the advanced energy storage market values for the period of 2019-2026.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.







Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/advanced-energy-storage-system-market-100817





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/advanced-energy-storage-system-market-100817





Market Driver:

Rising Emphasis on Green Energy to Support Market Development

The growing focus of emerging countries towards green energy sources will foster the healthy growth of the market. The rising supply & demand for energy will create lucrative opportunities for the market. The expansion and upgradation of existing power grids will propel the market in the forthcoming years. The growing requirement for new infrastructure will contribute positively to the growth of the market. The rising popularity of electric vehicles will fuel demand for power stations, which in turn, will favor the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing concerns regarding air pollution and the importance of reducing carbon emissions are factors that will bode healthy for the market in the foreseeable future. Moreover, the rising employment of thermal energy storage (TES) systems in solar power (CSP) plants to store solar heat and generate electricity swiftly will aid the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. In addition, the deployment of advanced energy storage systems to deliver uninterrupted supply during blackouts will spur opportunities for the market. The rising demand for Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) in the automotive industry will influence the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.

Company Collaborations Will Create Attractive Growth Prospects

The increasing number of company collaborations have created several opportunities for the companies involved. Mergers and acquisitions will help companies generate a substantial amount of advanced energy storage market revenue in the coming years. The report highlights a few of the major company mergers and takeovers in recent years and gauges the impact of these M&As on the global market. In 2019, General Electric (GE) signed an agreement with Helios Energy to establish two hybrid solar array systems. GE is expected to witness accelerated gains in the coming years due to this collaboration, which in turn will aid the growth of the global market.





Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/advanced-energy-storage-system-market-100817





Regional Analysis:

Rapid Transformation in Storage Systems to Aid Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to rise rapidly during the forecast period owing to the stringent government policies and regulations regarding carbon emissions. The declining costs of storage technologies along with retrofitting of existing pumped hydro storage facilities will boost the market in the region. The rapid transformation in energy storage systems and new large-capacity projects will drive the market in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness an exponential growth rate. The growth in the region is attributed to the focus on fossil fuels for energy supply. The rising energy demand and availability of cost-effective storage options in emerging countries will bolster the growth of the market. The growing utilization of reliable, safe, efficient, and sustainable electricity systems will foster the growth of the market. The increasing investment in advanced energy storage systems by major companies will create opportunities for the market in the region.

Key Development :

April 2019: General Electric announced that it has signed an agreement with Helios Energy to install two hybrid storage systems combined with solar arrays in New York, USA, operations are due in the mid of 2020.

April 2019, Shanxi Electric Power Engineering, subsidiary of China Energy Engineering Group, announced the development of 250 MW solar plants with one of the largest energy storage systems in the country.

List Of key Companies Profiled In Advanced Energy Storage Market Are:

ABB

AES Corporation

Ecoult Energy Storage Solutions

LG Chem Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

GS Yuasa Corporation

Samsung SDI Co.

General Electric

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Evapco Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Saft Groupe S.A.

Hitachi Chems

Sonnen GmbH

Lockheed Martin





Quick Buy – Advanced Energy Storage System Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100817





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries Latest Technological Advancement Regulatory Landscape Porters Five Forces Analysis

Global Advanced Energy Storage Market Analysis (MW & US$ Mn), Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology Solid State Battery Flow Battery Thermal Energy Storage Pumped Hydro Storage Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Residential Commercial Industrial Utility Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa







TOC Continued..





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/advanced-energy-storage-system-market-100817





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Generator Sales Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Fuel Type (Gas, Diesel, Others), By Power Rating (Below 75kVA, 75-375kVA, 375-750kVA, Above 750kVA), By Application (Stand By, Peak Shaving, Continuous), By End-User (Mining, Oil & Gas, Construction, Residential, Marine, Manufacturing, Pharmaceuticals, Commercial, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Power Rental Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Rating (Below 75 KVA, 75 – 375 KVA, 375 – 750 KVA, Above 750 KVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Natural Gas and LPG, Others), By Application (Continuous, Stand By, Peak Load), By End-Use (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Others) and Geography Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Industrial Gas Turbine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Capacity (1-2MW, 2-5MW, 5-7.5MW, 7.5-10MW, 10-15MW, 15-20MW, 20-30MW, 30-40MW, 40-100MW, 100-150MW, 150-300MW, 300+MW), By Sector (Electric Power Utility, Oil & Gas, Manufacturing), By Technology (Heavy Duty, Light Industrial, Aero derivative), By Cycle (Open Cycle, Combined Cycle) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.