In most organizations, Disaster Recovery Planning is the quintessential complex, unfamiliar task. Disasters happen so rarely that recovery operations are the opposite of routine. What's more, the myriad interconnected data, application and other resources that must be recovered after a disaster make recovery an exceptionally difficult and error-prone effort.



All Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Planning efforts need to encompass how employees will communicate, where they will go and how they will keep doing their jobs. The details can vary greatly, depending on the size and scope of a company and the way it does business. For some businesses, issues such as supply chain logistics are most crucial and are focus on the plan. For others, information technology may play a more pivotal role, and the Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Plan may have more of a focus on systems recovery.



But the critical point is that neither element can be ignored, and physical, IT and human resources plans cannot be developed in isolation from each other. (In this regard, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning have much in common with security convergence.) At its heart, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning processes are about constant communication.



The Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) is a tool that can be used as a Disaster Planning Template for any size of the enterprise. The Disaster Planning Template and supporting material have been updated to be GDPR, CCPA, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA compliant.

The Disaster Planning and Business Continuity Planning Template include:

Disaster Recovery Plan and Business Continuity Template

Ransomware guidelines that meet all mandated compliance requirements

Business and IT Impact Analysis Questionnaire

Work Plan

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Audit Program

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire

Full integrated IT Infrastructure Policies

Electronic Forms

Preparation for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity in light of mandated requirements has two primary parts. The first is putting systems in place to completely protect all financial and other data required to meet the reporting regulations and to archive the data to meet future requests for clarification of those reports. The second is to clearly and expressly document all these procedures so that in the event of a SOX audit, the auditors clearly see that the Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plan exists and appropriately protects the data and assets of the enterprise.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Plan Introduction

1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After A "Major Event

1.2 Mission And Objectives

1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope

1.4 Authorization

1.5 Responsibility

1.6 Key Plan Assumptions

1.7 Disaster Definition

1.8 Metrics

1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity And Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis

2.1 Scope

2.2 Objectives

2.3 Analyze Threats

2.4 Critical Time Frame

2.5 Application System Impact Statements

2.6 Information Reporting

2.7 Best Data Practices

2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy

3.1 Site Strategy

3.2 Backup Best Practices

3.3 Data Capture And Backups

3.4 Communication Strategy

3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy

3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy

3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy

3.8 Data At Outsourced Sites (Including Isp'S) - Strategy

3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy

3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy

3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including At-Home Users) - Strategy

3.12 Laptops - Strategy

3.13 PDA's And Smartphones - Strategy

3.14 Byods - Strategy

3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy

4.1 Approach

4.2 Escalation Plans

4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization

5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart

5.2 Disaster Recovery Team

5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures

6.1 General

6.2 Recovery Management

6.3 Damage Assessment And Salvage

6.4 Physical Security

6.5 Administration

6.6 Hardware Installation

6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software

6.8 Communications

6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration

7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager

7.2 Distribution Of The Disaster Recovery Plan

7.3 Maintenance Of The Business Impact Analysis

7.4 Training Of The Disaster Recovery Team

7.5 Testing Of The Disaster Recovery Plan

7.6 Evaluation Of The Disaster Recovery Plan Tests

7.7 Maintenance Of The Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix A - Listing Of Attached Materials

9. Appendix B - Reference Materials

10. Change History



