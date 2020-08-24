



Successful issuance of Senior Non-Preferred Bond in NOK

SpareBank 1 SMN has today issued its inaugural senior non-preferred bond issue of NOK 1 billion with a tenor of 6 years. The issue has a first call option after 5 years, and has a floating coupon rate equal to 3 months NIBOR +83bps. Settlement date is 2 September 2020.

DNB Markets, SEB and SpareBank 1 Markets acted as joint lead managers.













