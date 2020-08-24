Latest order for 108 vehicles to further increase transport capacity and sustainability on the Kelana Jaya LRT line while improving connectivity

Ongoing initiatives to upskill Malaysia’s workforce by assembling trains in Malaysia for Malaysia supports the country’s economic development

Global mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced that this week they have completed the local assembly work on the first of the additional driverless BOMBARDIER INNOVIA Metro 300 trains ordered for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line in Kuala Lumpur. These high-performance, four-car metro trains with enhanced features are being manufactured in Plattsburgh, USA with the final assembly and interior fit-out works being carried out in Malaysia, at the Westport facility of the Bombardier Hartasuma Consortium (BHC), as part of ongoing initiatives to upskill Malaysia’s workforce.

“Bombardier has been investing in local production in Malaysia for more than 20 years, supporting employee training and development plans for our customers, supervised by Technology Depository Agency Bhd. We are driven by the opportunity to make mobility even more efficient, sustainable, and inviting than ever before by delivering smart transport solutions, such as these INNOVIA Metro trains, that will increase connectivity in Malaysia. We are committed to operational excellence, supporting our customers throughout the pandemic, and keeping the local transit system moving while ensuring production safety during COVID-19,” said Jayaram Naidu, President of Southeast Asia region at Bombardier Transportation.

Equipped with the proven BOMBARDIER MITRAC propulsion technology, the driverless metro vehicles are highly reliable with high operational flexibility and low energy consumption. The trains provide comfortable and convenient transport for around 300,000 daily commuters on the Kelana Jaya LRT line while meeting the highest safety and environmental standards. The new futuristic vehicles come with additional interior features including inter-car walkthrough to enhance passenger comfort and safety, as well as a modern seating arrangement that optimises capacity.

As a committed local partner, Bombardier has received three orders from Prasarana Malaysia Bhd since 1998 for a total of 374 metro vehicles, making theirs one of the largest INNOVIA fleets in the world. Bombardier has a dedicated team in Malaysia of more than 140 highly skilled employees supporting the delivery of various local projects, including final delivery of 266 rail vehicles completed in 2017 and this latest order for 108 vehicles to be delivered from 2020.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 36,000 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With nearly 60,000 employees across two business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability, and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in over 25 countries across the segments of Aviation and Transportation. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, Bombardier posted revenues of $15.8 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, INNOVIA and MITRAC are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

