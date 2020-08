Chrysalis VCT plc

LEI: 2138009FVDWULSIOX404

Transaction in Own Shares (Correction)

24 August 2020

The transaction for the purchase of 106,307 of its own shares by Chrysalis VCT plc (“Company”) announced by the Company on 21 August 2020 at 16:29 has been cancelled as it was booked in error. The announcement released by the Company at 16:29 on 21 August 2020 should therefore be disregarded in full.