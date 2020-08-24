New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flip Chip Market By Packaging Technology, By Bumping Technology, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953644/?utm_source=GNW

Such bumps are mounted on the die surface and help to create an electrical connection between the device and the box substrate. Any surface of a flip chip can be used for interconnecting, generally by means of copper, nickel or solder metal bumps. Technological dominance over wire bond connections, growing demand for high connectivity devices, retaining high package density and increasing circuit durability are some of the factors driving the flip-chip market.



The demand for flip chip technology is currently undergoing a high growth owing to the advancement of copper pillar and micro bumping metallurgy and its extensive application of consumer electronics and mobile phones. Current bumping methods support the most advanced manufacturing techniques, such that the flip chip process can be modified to meet new challenges. Due to its increased performance capabilities, flip chip technology has become a commonly recognized medium-range and high-range technology. Increasing demand for mobile wireless, computer and consumer applications is pushing the market growth for flip-chip technology.



The rate of adoption of the flip chip is influenced by the cost of the bumping and assembly process. Key market players are focused on the introduction of efficient and advanced packaging solutions to sustain tough competition on the market. Flip chip finds its primary application in electronic packaging and electrical connections. The Copper Pillar Bump is a next-generation flip chip interconnect that provides advantages in design to meet current and future requirements for electronic devices. It is a remarkable interconnecting choice for applications such as transceivers, embedded processors and electrical processors.



Global flip-chip market revenue has seen significant growth in recent years; however, the market is experiencing a sudden decline as the critical electronics manufacturing industries have been temporarily shut down, primarily to minimize the spread of COVID-19. In addition, this pandemic has had a major impact on the global supply chain, both by impacting suppliers through shortages of components, materials and finished goods and by reducing consumer spending in China on semiconductor-dependent products such as consumer electronics, automobiles and others. Therefore, the semiconductor industry is compelled to change the global supply chain model, which in effect would have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the near future.



Based on Packaging Technology, the market is segmented into 2.5D IC, 3D IC and 2D IC. Based on Bumping Technology, the market is segmented into Copper Pillar, Gold Bumping, Solder Bumping and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Electronics, Industrial, IT & Telecom, Automotive, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include 3M Company, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Amkor Technology, Inc., Apple, Inc., Fujitsu Limited, Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Packaging Technology



• 2.5D IC



• 3D IC



• 2D IC



By Bumping Technology



• Copper Pillar



• Gold Bumping



• Solder Bumping



• Others



By End User



• Electronics



• Industrial



• IT & Telecom



• Automotive



• Healthcare & Life Sciences



• Aerospace & Defense



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• 3M Company



• Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.



• Amkor Technology, Inc.



• Apple, Inc.



• Fujitsu Limited



• Intel Corporation



• IBM Corporation



• Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.



• Texas Instruments, Inc.



• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05953644/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001