The "Spectator Sports Market Global Report 2020" provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global spectator sports market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider spectator sports market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The spectator sports market section of the report gives context. It compares the spectator sports market with other segments of the sports market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, spectator sports indicators comparison.



North America was the largest region in the global spectator sports market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 30% of the global spectator sports market. Africa was the smallest region in the global spectator sports market.



Sports event organizers are implementing mobile ticketing to provide a hassle free ticket purchase experience. Customers can buy and validate the tickets for any sporting event through their smart phones and will get updates regarding the event. Mobile ticketing reduced the costs associated with paper based ticketing channels. It provides the organizers with customer and fan database exchanged digitally through ticket transactions to formulate marketing strategies. For instance, Barcelona implemented mobile ticketing and eliminated paper tickets by introducing a new system that allows fans to scan a bar-code on their phones gain access to matches.



The spectator sports market consists of sales of spectator sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that includes sub sections of sports teams and clubs, race tracks and other spectator sports. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services.



The global spectator sports market is expected to decline from $144.2 billion in 2019 to $139.5 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The decline is mainly due to economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 8% from 2021 and reach $171.7 billion in 2023.





