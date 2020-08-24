Dublin, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Railway Traction Motor Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The railway traction motor market is poised to grow by $1.66 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. This report on the railway traction motor market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering key vendors.
The market is driven by railway infrastructure development in Asian countries and the introduction of new railway projects. This study identifies the increased demand for rail logistics due to rising trade activities as another prime reason driving market growth during the next few years.
The railway traction motor market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscape.
The railway traction motor market covers the following areas:
The robust vendor analysis in the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading railway traction motor market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Alstom Holdings SA, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Bombardier Inc., Caterpillar Inc., General Electric Co., Hyundai Motor Co., Siemens AG, Toshiba International Corp., and Traktionssysteme Austria GmbH. Also, the railway traction motor market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g98req
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: