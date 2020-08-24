Boston, MA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aite Group has announced the winners of the 2020 Digital Wallet Innovations Awards. The awards, which will be presented virtually today during the Mobile Payments Conference, recognize innovation achieved by digital wallet providers that are changing the way that commerce is done.

In its second year, the awards program honors industry leaders that identify and implement new products, capabilities, and levels of automation and effectiveness that remove friction and add value to the consumer and merchant commerce experience. They are the pathfinders in the digital payment space. The winners across the six categories are as follows:

Customer Experience: Afterpay

Merchant Experience: VELA

Product Design: Zeepay

Value-Added Services: DailyPay

Market Adoption: Comviva and Airtel Uganda

In addition to the categories, Aite Group has created an overall winner for the first time this year, and one of the five winning firms will receive that award. The overall winner will be announced during the Mobile Payments Conference.

The award winners and finalists were selected based on the following criteria, which were considered when scoring each entry:

Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs

Impact on customer experience

Impact on customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction

Level of scalability across customer base

Future roadmap

“We are delighted to recognize and celebrate innovation achieved by leading digital wallet providers,” said Thad Peterson, senior analyst at Aite Group. “Digital wallets are leading an explosion of innovation in the payment ecosystem, and it’s great to have an opportunity to recognize the leaders of this revolution.”

The winners were selected by a global panel of independent experts on digital payments and wallets. The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.



To request additional information about Aite Group’s Digital Wallets Innovation Awards or to learn more about the Digital Wallet Database, please contact us at pr@aitegroup.com. The identification of an Aite Group award winner or finalist is not an endorsement by Aite Group of any vendor, product, or service.



About Aite Group:

Aite Group is a global research and advisory firm delivering comprehensive, actionable advice on business, technology, and regulatory issues and their impact on the financial services industry. With expertise in banking, payments, insurance, wealth management, cybersecurity, fraud and AML, and the capital markets, we guide financial institutions, technology providers, and consulting firms worldwide. We partner with our clients, revealing their blind spots and delivering insights to make their businesses smarter and stronger. Visit us on the web and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.



About MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event:

MPC Mobile & Digital Commerce Event is the premier annual conference and exhibition on the future of alternative payments worldwide. MPC is known for bringing together thought leaders, innovators and decision-makers from financial, technology, government, retail, marketing, and mobile industries to discuss the evolution of the payments industry. Attendees benefit from access to the world’s foremost experts in emerging payments and commerce, blockchain and digital currencies, cybersecurity and consumer privacy, customer experience and loyalty, and customer engagement and marketing.



About MPC20:

MPC20, which marks the 10th year of the Mobile & Digital Commerce Event, is being held virtually August 24-26, 2020. This year’s theme, “The Future of Mobile & Digital Commerce is Here,” will focus on the current and future applications of alternative payment technologies in established economies and emerging markets. For more information or to register, visit www.mobilepaymentconference.com.

