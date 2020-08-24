Funding will support pre-clinical and clinical development through a Phase 1A/1B trial of IMGS-001, a novel Checkpoint Inhibitor Drug Candidate

IMGS-001 has been designed to overcome resistance to immunotherapies in immunologically “cold” tumors

HOUSTON, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmunoGenesis, Inc. today announced that it has been awarded a $15.5 M grant from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) to advance development of IMGS-001, the company’s dual specific Checkpoint Inhibitor and Tumor Microenvironment (TME) remodeling agent. IMGS-001, through its mechanism of action, has the potential to provide superior blockade of the PD-1 pathway and clear out immunosuppressive elements in the TME. This ability to remodel the TME to a more immune supportive environment is believed to be a critical factor in facilitating efficacy in immunologically “cold” cancers such as prostate, colorectal and pancreatic cancer.

“We are extremely excited that CPRIT recognized the therapeutic potential of our novel dual specific checkpoint inhibitor antibody, IMGS-001, with the awarding of a Product Development Grant,” commented ImmunoGenesis Founder, Dr. Michael A. Curran. “Compared to existing immunotherapy drugs, we believe this antibody will both provide more consistent benefit for patients with immune-infiltrated tumors, and, for the first time, will also benefit patients with immune 'cold' cancers.”

“IMGS-001 is the keystone asset of our therapeutic platform – it has been rationally designed to improve cancer treatment outcomes through modification of the tumor microenvironment,” said ImmunoGenesis CEO and President, James Barlow. “Dr. Curran created this next generation checkpoint inhibitor with multi-tasking ability to both provide superior PD-1 pathway blockade and also eliminate immunosuppressive cells. As a result, we believe IMGS-001 will represent a superior foundation of efficacy, particularly in tumors that have not been responsive to current immunotherapies – this efficacy can then be further enhanced through rational combinations.”

The award underscores CPRIT’s mission of supporting novel research. IMGS-001 is based on discoveries made by the laboratory of Dr. Curran at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and the Oncology Research for Biologics & Immunotherapy Translation (ORBIT) platform, part of MD Anderson’s Therapeutics Discovery division. The technology was licensed to ImmunoGenesis in 2019. Dr. Curran’s financial relationship with ImmunoGenesis is managed and monitored by the MD Anderson Conflict of Interest Committee.

Dr. Cindy WalkerPeach, Chief Product Development Officer of CPRIT, said “Dr. Curran is a previous recipient of CPRIT funding for research in his lab and CPRIT is thrilled to now fund this exciting company which was founded by Dr. Curran and has the potential to have a significant clinical impact across a wide range of cancers.”

ImmunoGenesis is headquartered in Houston and the CPRIT award allows the company to further build-out its management team and corporate infrastructure in the medical community. James Barlow commented “ImmunoGenesis is excited to be a part of an increasingly vibrant biotech community in Houston and Texas, in general.”

About ImmunoGenesis, Inc.

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics to catalyze effective immune responses in immunologically “cold” cancers such as prostate, colorectal and pancreatic cancer. These tumor types represent more than half of all cancers, and current immunotherapies have shown limited to no efficacy here. As a result, there is a high unmet need and substantial market opportunity for efficacious therapies.

www.immunogenesis.com

About the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas

To date, CPRIT has awarded $2.6 billion in grants to Texas research institutions and organizations through its academic research, prevention, and product development research programs. CPRIT has recruited 213 distinguished researchers, supported the establishment, expansion or relocation of 42 companies to Texas, and generated over $5 billion in additional public and private investment. CPRIT funding has advanced scientific and clinical knowledge and provided 6.6 million life-saving cancer prevention and early detection services reaching Texans from all 254 counties. On November 5, 2019, Texas voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment to provide an additional $3 billion to CPRIT for a total $6 billion investment in cancer research and prevention.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terms such as “will,” “could,” “believe,” “plan,” “expect,” “target,” “continue,” “to,” and similar terms or expressions or the negative thereof. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the amount of funding we will receive under the CPRIT grant; the development and effectiveness of IMGS-001; and the ability of IMGS-001 to remodel the TME to a more immune supportive environment. We may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or objectives disclosed in the forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. We disclaim any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

