LOS ANGELES, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OG DNA Genetics (“DNA” or the “Company”), a globally recognized leading cannabis brand, today announced the official launch of DNA Genetics’ x Insane premium cannabis flower at select retail locations throughout the state. The limited and highly sought-after collaboration will be available at Dr. Greenthumb’s, Cookie’s, and URBN Leaf dispensaries.



Dr. Greenthumb, the cannabis-centric alter ego of B-Real from Cypress Hill, has become synonymous with the rapper’s true and authentic commitment to smoking and selling the best weed. Very few celebrity cannabis brands have the history and reputation to back up similar claims. The ultra-premium indoor flower coming out of the Dr. Greenthumb indoor facilities in L.A. is a perfect example of what you get when you actually smoke the product you put out to the public. The pairing of DNA Genetics and Dr. Greenthumb highlights the long-standing relationship of the two Los Angeles based cannabis icons.

“It feels good to grow such great flower with our longtime friends over at Dr. Greenthumbs. We really put a lot of effort into selecting some bangers to put out in California, and you can taste that effort with every puff. B-Real and co-founders Kenji Fujishima, and Rojo Desantis have been killing it out here for years and our friendship goes way back. This is definitely the right crew to make sure our varieties are represented properly,” said Aaron Yarkoni, Co-CEO of DNA Genetics.

“We are excited to finally have flower from the DNA Genetics family at Dr. Greenthumb’s. They are one of the most revered genetics companies in the cannabis industry and we can’t wait for people to experience the flavors,” said B-Real.

For more than 15 years, genetics developed by DNA have won more than 200 awards in all categories at the most prestigious cannabis events around the world, making DNA the global standard in breeding and growing truly best-in-class strains. These awards include the High Times ‘Top 10 Strain of the Year’, which was inducted into The High Times seedbank hall of fame in 2009, the High Times 100 list of the most influential people in the industry and the High Times Trailer Blazers Award, for contributions made towards uniting the fields of entrepreneurship, politics and medicine.

About OG DNA Genetics Inc.

DNA was rooted in Los Angeles and founded in Amsterdam in 2004 by Don Morris and Aaron Yarkoni. Over the last decade, the Company has built and curated a seasoned genetic library and developed proven standard operating procedures for genetic selection, breeding, and cultivation. In a world that is increasingly opening up to commercial cannabis activity, DNA is positioned to become the first, truly geographically diversified company with multiple partnerships with top-licensed producers and brands that have built their companies and global presence utilizing the “Powered by DNA” model.

For more information, please visit www.dnagenetics.com

About Dr. Greenthumb’s

Dr. Greenthumb’s is a dispensary fully licensed for medical and adult-use cannabis. World Famous Cypress Hill rapper, B-Real launched Dr. Greenthumb’s dispensary in August 2018 in Sylmar, California. Evolving from what once was forbidden, Dr. Greenthumb’s dispensaries have begun their cannabis enterprise with a mission to provide something completely different from the traditional cannabis and dispensary visit.

For more information, please visit www.drgreenthumbworldwide.com

For further information please contact:



Rezwan Khan, President, DNA Genetics

rezwan@dnagenetics.com

Kenji Fujishima, Co-Founder, Dr. Greenthumb’s

kenji@breal.tv