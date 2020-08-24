SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biocept, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading commercial provider of liquid biopsy tests designed to provide physicians with clinically actionable information to improve the outcomes of patients, announces the appointment of Michael C. Dugan, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director. Dr. Dugan has served in leading medical positions at Exact Sciences, Quest Diagnostics, Nichols Institute and Roche Molecular Systems. At Biocept he will be responsible for medical policy decision-making and the operations of the Company’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited, high-complexity molecular laboratory.



“Mike is highly respected in the molecular diagnostics industry, and we are thrilled to welcome him to our executive team,” said Michael Nall, Biocept's President and CEO. “Mike is particularly known within our industry for his outstanding leadership capability and commercial vision. He has proven experience in developing clinical strategies and designing and overseeing studies that validate clinical utility. He brings established relationships with key thought-leaders in molecular diagnostics, has served as a senior clinical spokesperson at medical and scientific conferences, liaised with regulatory agencies and supervised CLIA lab operations. We expect to benefit significantly from his clinical and strategic insights as we grow by expanding our portfolio of clinically actionable assays and provide further evidence of their clinical validity and utility.”

“I’m excited to join Biocept to further develop and commercialize leading-edge assays that profile and monitor molecular signatures of cancer to help improve patient treatment choices and outcomes,” Dr. Dugan said. “I look forward to further evaluating our clinical market opportunities and working with our Biocept team to develop strategic markets for our products. This will include further clinical studies and clinical education related to our molecular assays and work to ensure we gain medical policy coverage and reimbursement for our new clinical diagnostic tests.”

Dr. Dugan brings to Biocept more than 25 years of industry experience, most recently as President and CEO of MCDXI Medical Diagnostics International, a professional advisory group practice where he consulted with biotechnology companies in oncology diagnostics, medical device development, and clinically related software applications. Before that, he was Senior Medical Advisor and Chief Medical Officer of Clinical Genomics, Inc., a biotechnology company developing an innovative product for colorectal cancer recurrence monitoring using circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in plasma. He previously was Senior Vice President of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs at Exact Sciences Corporation, Medical Director at Quest Diagnostics Nichols Institute (and Specialty Laboratories which they acquired), Chief Medical Officer at bioTheranostics, Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. and Vice President of Pathology Services at Genzyme Genetics (acquired by LabCorp).

Dr. Dugan received a BS in biology from the University of Notre Dame and a medical degree from the University of Arizona College of Medicine. He completed his post-graduate training in the Department of Pathology at Yale-New Haven Hospital, and in the Departments of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at Childrens Hospital Los Angeles and at the University of California, Los Angeles.

About Biocept

Biocept, Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company with commercialized assays for lung, breast, gastric, colorectal and prostate cancers, and melanoma. The Company uses its proprietary liquid biopsy technology to provide physicians with clinically actionable information for treating and monitoring patients diagnosed with cancer. The Company’s patented Target Selector™ liquid biopsy technology platform captures and analyzes tumor-associated molecular markers in both circulating tumor cells (CTCs) and in circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA). With thousands of tests performed, the platform has demonstrated the ability to identify cancer mutations and alterations to inform physicians about a patient’s disease and therapeutic options. In addition, Biocept recently added COVID-19 testing to support efforts to fight the pandemic. For additional information, please visit www.biocept.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. To the extent that statements in this release are not strictly historical, including without limitation statements as to our ability to improve the outcomes of patients diagnosed with cancer, our ability to benefit from the addition of Dr. Dugan to the Biocept team, our ability to expand our portfolio of clinically actionable assays and provide further evidence of their clinical validity and utility, and our ability to gain medical policy coverage and reimbursement for our new clinical diagnostic tests, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings. The effects of such risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. We do not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaim any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law. Readers are advised to review our filings with the SEC, which can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov/.

