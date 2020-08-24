New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Book Publishing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Education Books, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.7% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Academic & Professional Texts segment is readjusted to a revised 0.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1% CAGR
The Book Publishing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.5% and 0.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.3% CAGR.
Trade Publications Segment to Record -0.1% CAGR
In the global Trade Publications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 335-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Book Publishing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Book Publishing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Book Publishing Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Book Publishing Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Education Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Education Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Education Books (Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Market Sales
Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Trade Publications (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Trade Publications (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Trade Publications (Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Consumer Fiction (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Children Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Children Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Children Books (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Book Publishing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Book Publishing Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 21: United States Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Canadian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 24: Book Publishing Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 26: Book Publishing Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 27: Japanese Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 29: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Book Publishing Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Book Publishing Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Book Publishing Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 33: European Book Publishing Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 35: Book Publishing Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 36: European Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Book Publishing Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: French Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Book Publishing Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 42: German Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Book Publishing: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 47: Book Publishing Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 48: United Kingdom Book Publishing Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Spanish Book Publishing Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Book Publishing Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Book Publishing Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 54: Russian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 56: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Book Publishing Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 66: Australian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Book Publishing Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Indian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by Type
in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 69: Book Publishing Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Book Publishing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Book Publishing:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Book Publishing Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 77: Book Publishing Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Book Publishing Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Book Publishing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 80: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Book Publishing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 83: Book Publishing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Book Publishing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Book Publishing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Mexican Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 93: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: The Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 101: Book Publishing Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 102: Iranian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 104: Book Publishing Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Book Publishing Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Book Publishing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 111: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Book Publishing Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Book Publishing Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 117: African Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 188
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: