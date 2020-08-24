New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Book Publishing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817721/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 0.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Education Books, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 0.7% CAGR and reach US$35.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Academic & Professional Texts segment is readjusted to a revised 0.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $29.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 1% CAGR



The Book Publishing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$29.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at -0.5% and 0.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately -0.3% CAGR.



Trade Publications Segment to Record -0.1% CAGR



In the global Trade Publications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the -0.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$8.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$8.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 0.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 335-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

China South Publishing & Media Group (CNS)

Hachette Book Group

Holtzbrinck Publishing Group

Penguin Random House

Phoenix Publishing House, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Book Publishing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Book Publishing Global Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Book Publishing Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Book Publishing Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Education Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Education Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Education Books (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Academic & Professional Texts (Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Trade Publications (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Trade Publications (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Trade Publications (Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Consumer Fiction (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Consumer Fiction (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Children Books (Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Children Books (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Children Books (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Book Publishing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Book Publishing Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 21: United States Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 22: Canadian Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Canadian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 24: Book Publishing Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 25: Japanese Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 26: Book Publishing Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 27: Japanese Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 28: Chinese Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 29: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in China in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 30: Chinese Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Book Publishing Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 31: European Book Publishing Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Book Publishing Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 33: European Book Publishing Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: European Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 35: Book Publishing Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 36: European Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 37: Book Publishing Market in France by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 38: French Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 39: French Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 40: Book Publishing Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: German Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 42: German Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 43: Italian Book Publishing Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 44: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 45: Italian Book Publishing Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Book Publishing: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Book Publishing Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 48: United Kingdom Book Publishing Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 49: Spanish Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Spanish Book Publishing Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Book Publishing Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 52: Russian Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Book Publishing Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 54: Russian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 55: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Rest of Europe Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 58: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Book Publishing Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 64: Book Publishing Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 65: Australian Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 66: Australian Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 67: Indian Book Publishing Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Indian Book Publishing Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 69: Book Publishing Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 70: Book Publishing Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: South Korean Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Book Publishing:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Book Publishing Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 76: Latin American Book Publishing Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 77: Book Publishing Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 78: Latin American Book Publishing Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 79: Latin American Book Publishing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 81: Latin American Book Publishing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 82: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 83: Book Publishing Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 84: Argentinean Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 85: Book Publishing Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Brazilian Book Publishing Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 87: Brazilian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 88: Book Publishing Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Mexican Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Mexican Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 91: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Rest of Latin America Book Publishing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 94: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 95: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 96: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 97: The Middle East Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: The Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Book Publishing Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 100: Iranian Market for Book Publishing: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: Book Publishing Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Iranian Book Publishing Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 103: Israeli Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027



Table 104: Book Publishing Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Israeli Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 106: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Book Publishing Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Saudi Arabian Book Publishing Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 109: Book Publishing Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 110: United Arab Emirates Book Publishing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: Book Publishing Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 112: Book Publishing Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Middle East Book Publishing Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 115: African Book Publishing Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 116: Book Publishing Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 117: African Book Publishing Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 188

