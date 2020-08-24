RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio), a leading, clinical-stage adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy company, today announced that its president and chief scientific officer, Jude Samulski, PhD, has been honored as one of the Triangle Business Journal’s (TBJ) 2020 Life Sciences Award winners.



The award recognizes individuals and research organizations at the forefront of innovation in the growing Triangle-area life sciences industry, representing biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, human health, medical devices and diagnostics. As one of only four individuals to be awarded in 2020, Samulski is featured alongside this year’s class of 11 winners in TBJ’s August 21 issue.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as part of this esteemed group that is driving transformation and growth in our local life sciences industry,” said Samulski. “I am truly grateful to be part of a team that is passionate about advancing genetic technologies and life-saving gene therapies and for the opportunity to work together to bring much-needed advances to people who are affected by genetic disorders.”

This is the second recent accolade for Samulski, who was named one of PharmaVOICE Magazine’s Most Inspiring Leaders in Life Sciences earlier this month. Nearly four decades ago, he was the first to successfully clone AAV for use as a vector to deliver therapeutic payloads as potentially curative treatments for numerous genetic disorders. Since co-founding AskBio in 2001, Samulski has maintained an unwavering commitment to patients by creating and leading teams dedicated to challenging the status quo by pursuing new solutions.

TBJ is the leading provider of local business news for the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area of North Carolina. The Triangle is the fifth fastest-growing life sciences market in the nation. There are currently nearly 600 life science companies in the area, with a collective local workforce of about 60,000, according to data from the North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

Founded in 2001, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Inc. (AskBio) is a privately held, fully integrated AAV gene therapy company dedicated to developing life-saving medicines that cure genetic diseases. With global headquarters in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, and European headquarters in Edinburgh, UK, the company holds more than 500 patents in areas such as AAV production and chimeric and self-complementary capsids.

