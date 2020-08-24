HOLLYWOOD, FL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC Pink: HCMC) (“HCMC or the “Company”) announces funding for PPE initiative.



The Company announced today that it has secured $2.5M in debt financing to fund its recent PPE initiative.

“Keeping in line with providing healthier choices, the Company yesterday secured funding which will allow it to expand its initiative to provide on the ground PPE product, with a focus on customers needing smaller lots and having more price sensitivity”, said Jeff Holman, CEO of Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Mr. Holman continued, “We identified a niche market that needs servicing, and we intend to take an ‘old school’ approach of building a consistent book of business for this initiative. The industry has been inundated with “spot sales”, often attempting to sell product that does not exist. We intend to eliminate this issue by having inventory in our warehouse, ready to ship.”

Mr. Holman concluded, “All types of businesses now need these products. Smaller health facilities need these products. Smaller businesses like restaurant chains and service industries need these products, and they cannot buy 1,000,000 boxes of gloves or 1,000,000 masks as is typically required. We have had numerous requests to fill these smaller orders and intend to cater to this niche and help as many of these types of customers as we can.”

About Healthier Choices Management Corp.

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (the “Company”) is a holding company focused on providing consumers with healthier daily choices with respect to nutrition and other lifestyle alternatives. The Company currently operates nine retail vape stores in the Southeast region of the United States, through which it offers e-liquids, vaporizers and related products. The Company also operates Ada’s Natural Market, a natural and organic grocery store, through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets, Inc. and Paradise Health and Nutrition, stores that offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health & beauty products and natural household items through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy Choice Markets 2, LLC. The Company also sells vitamins and supplements on the Amazon.com marketplace through its wholly owned subsidiary Healthy U Wholesale, Inc. The Company markets the Q-Cup™ technology under the vape segment; this patented technology is based on a small, quartz cup called the Q-Cup™, which a customer partially fills with either cannabis or CBD concentrate (approximately 50mg) purchased from a third party. The Q-Cup™ is then inserted into the Q-Cup™ Tank or Globe, that heats the cup from the outside without coming in direct contact with the solid concentrate. This Q-Cup™ technology provides significantly more efficiency and an “on the go” solution for consumers who prefer to vape concentrates either medicinally or recreationally. Healthier Choices Management Corp. Inc. ( www.healthiercmc.com ).

Contact Information:

Healthier Choices Management Corp.

3800 North 28TH Way, #1

Hollywood, FL 33020

Office: 305-600-5004 / Fax: 954-272-7773