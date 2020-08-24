TAMPA, FL, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce the results of the Insurgency event this past Saturday and Sunday.



The Shadow Gaming Insurgency Sandstorm International Tournament was a tremendous success. Twenty teams from all over the world came together to compete for a $500 prize pool, along with in-game cosmetics and Shadow Gaming credits. The event took place over Saturday and Sunday, with the first day being the group stage and the second and final day being the elimination phase. The top eight teams from the first day continued on to Sunday in a single elimination bracket.

Shadow Gaming congratulates the winners! 1st Place: BG - $250, 2nd Place: TUF Gaming - $150. 3rd Place: Regicide Esports - $100

New World Interactive is eager to support Shadow Gaming in its 2020 expansion plans; the Shadow Gaming Discord server saw tremendous growth with several hundred new members joining over the course of just one week. Live commentary of the event was streamed on the Shadow Gaming twitch account. Viewers were able to catch all of the action on the Shadow Gaming twitch stream, which garnered over a thousand live views throughout the event and gained several followers. https://www.twitch.tv/shadowgamingfps that will provide replays of the tournament. Details regarding upcoming tournaments and registration on Shadow Gaming Discord https://discord.gg/yEubsZ

Shadow Gaming believes continued work in the Sandstorm community will yield impressive results and growth of Shadow Gaming's overall community. The community of worldwide players trusts the plan of Shadow Gaming to expand these events to all demographics in the community given opportunities for players to show theirs skills.

“I’m proud of Shadow Gaming growth in the last four months; having the support of various games studios like New Interactive, we are creating an environment to grow even further,” Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming’s President, said.

For information about upcoming Shadow Gaming tournaments go to; http://shadowgamingtv.com/ follow us on https://www.facebook.com/eShadowGaming

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. The Company has placed on hold its plans to building sports complexes ranging from 80-acres to 300-acres that will include both outdoor and indoor athletic competitions. In addition the company plans on operating a number of subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses.



Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

For Additional Information Contact:

John V Whitman Jr.,

John@sportsvenues.net

https://sportsvenues.net/