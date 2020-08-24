New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telemedicine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817717/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cardiology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.6% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dermatology segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR



The Telemedicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.



Neurology Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR



In the global Neurology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 429-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agfa-Gevaert NV

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

BRIT Systems, Inc.

Cardiac Science Corporation

Carestream Health, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Nonin Medical, Inc.

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc.

Topcon Medical Systems, Inc.

Welch Allyn, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817717/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telemedicine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Telemedicine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Telemedicine Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Telemedicine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Cardiology (Specialty) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Cardiology (Specialty) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Cardiology (Specialty) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Dermatology (Specialty) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Dermatology (Specialty) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Dermatology (Specialty) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Neurology (Specialty) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Neurology (Specialty) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Neurology (Specialty) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Orthopedics (Specialty) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Orthopedics (Specialty) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Orthopedics (Specialty) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Gynecology (Specialty) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 17: Gynecology (Specialty) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 18: Gynecology (Specialty) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Other Specialties (Specialty) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 20: Other Specialties (Specialty) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Other Specialties (Specialty) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 22: Tele-Consultation (Service Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to

2027



Table 23: Tele-Consultation (Service Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Tele-Consultation (Service Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Tele-Monitoring (Service Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Tele-Monitoring (Service Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Tele-Monitoring (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown

of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Tele-Education (Service Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Tele-Education (Service Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Tele-Education (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Tele-Care (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Tele-Care (Service Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Tele-Care (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Tele-Training (Service Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Tele-Training (Service Type) Market Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 36: Tele-Training (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: Tele-Surgery (Service Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Tele-Surgery (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 39: Tele-Surgery (Service Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Telemedicine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: United States Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Telemedicine Market in the United States by

Specialty: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: United States Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Telemedicine Market in the United States by Service

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 45: United States Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by

Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 48: Telemedicine Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Specialty for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by

Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 51: Telemedicine Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 53: Telemedicine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2012-2019



Table 54: Japanese Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Japanese Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Telemedicine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: Japanese Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 58: Chinese Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Telemedicine Market by Specialty: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 61: Chinese Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: Chinese Telemedicine Market by Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Telemedicine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 64: European Telemedicine Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 65: Telemedicine Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 66: European Telemedicine Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: European Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027



Table 68: Telemedicine Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 69: European Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: European Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 71: Telemedicine Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 72: European Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 73: Telemedicine Market in France by Specialty: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: French Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Telemedicine Market in France by Service Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: French Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: French Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by Service

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 79: Telemedicine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period

2020-2027



Table 80: German Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 81: German Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Telemedicine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 83: German Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: German Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by Service

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 85: Italian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027



Table 86: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Telemedicine Market by Specialty: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Italian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 90: Italian Telemedicine Market by Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 92: Telemedicine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: United Kingdom Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 95: Telemedicine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: United Kingdom Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 97: Spanish Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Spanish Telemedicine Historic Market Review by

Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 99: Telemedicine Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Specialty for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 100: Spanish Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Spanish Telemedicine Historic Market Review by

Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 102: Telemedicine Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 103: Russian Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Telemedicine Market in Russia by Specialty:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Russian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Russian Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 107: Telemedicine Market in Russia by Service Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 108: Russian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 109: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027



Table 110: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown

by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 113: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 114: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown

by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 115: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 116: Telemedicine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Telemedicine Market in Asia-Pacific by Specialty:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Telemedicine Market in Asia-Pacific by Service Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 124: Telemedicine Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 126: Australian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Telemedicine Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: Australian Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 129: Australian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 130: Indian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Indian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by

Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 132: Telemedicine Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Specialty for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 133: Indian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Indian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by

Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 135: Telemedicine Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 136: Telemedicine Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 138: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Telemedicine Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: South Korean Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telemedicine: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 143: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share

Analysis by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telemedicine: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 146: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share

Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 148: Latin American Telemedicine Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 149: Telemedicine Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Telemedicine Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Telemedicine Marketby Specialty:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 154: Latin American Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 155: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 156: Latin American Telemedicine Marketby Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 157: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027



Table 158: Telemedicine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 161: Telemedicine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 162: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 163: Telemedicine Market in Brazil by Specialty:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Telemedicine Market in Brazil by Service Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Brazilian Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Brazilian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 169: Telemedicine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period

2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 171: Mexican Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Telemedicine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 173: Mexican Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 174: Mexican Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 175: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Latin America by

Specialty: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Share

Breakdown by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Latin America by

Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 181: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Telemedicine Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: The Middle East Telemedicine Historic Marketby

Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 186: Telemedicine Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Specialty for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 187: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 188: The Middle East Telemedicine Historic Marketby

Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 189: Telemedicine Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Salesby Service Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 190: Iranian Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Telemedicine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2012-2019



Table 192: Iranian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Iranian Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 194: Telemedicine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Iranian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 196: Israeli Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027



Table 197: Telemedicine Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Israeli Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027



Table 200: Telemedicine Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 201: Israeli Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 202: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market by Specialty:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 205: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market by Service Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 208: Telemedicine Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Specialty for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Telemedicine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 210: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Telemedicine Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Service Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: United Arab Emirates Telemedicine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 214: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019



Table 216: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Market Share

Breakdown by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 218: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019



Table 219: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Market Share

Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 220: African Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Telemedicine Market in Africa by Specialty:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: African Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: African Telemedicine Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 224: Telemedicine Market in Africa by Service Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 225: African Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by

Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 174

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817717/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001