New York, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telemedicine Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817717/?utm_source=GNW
2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Cardiology, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.6% CAGR and reach US$13.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Dermatology segment is readjusted to a revised 12.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.6% CAGR
The Telemedicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.3% and 11.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.4% CAGR.
Neurology Segment to Record 10.9% CAGR
In the global Neurology segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 10.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$11.3 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 12.3% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 15th edition of our report. The 429-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817717/?utm_source=GNW
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Telemedicine Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Telemedicine Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Telemedicine Global Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Telemedicine Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Cardiology (Specialty) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Cardiology (Specialty) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Cardiology (Specialty) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Dermatology (Specialty) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Dermatology (Specialty) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Dermatology (Specialty) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Neurology (Specialty) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Neurology (Specialty) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 12: Neurology (Specialty) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Orthopedics (Specialty) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 14: Orthopedics (Specialty) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Orthopedics (Specialty) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Gynecology (Specialty) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Gynecology (Specialty) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 18: Gynecology (Specialty) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Other Specialties (Specialty) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Other Specialties (Specialty) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Other Specialties (Specialty) Market Percentage Share
Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Tele-Consultation (Service Type) Market Opportunity
Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to
2027
Table 23: Tele-Consultation (Service Type) Global Historic
Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Tele-Consultation (Service Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 25: Tele-Monitoring (Service Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Tele-Monitoring (Service Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Tele-Monitoring (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown
of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Tele-Education (Service Type) Potential Growth
Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Tele-Education (Service Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Tele-Education (Service Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Tele-Care (Service Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Tele-Care (Service Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Tele-Care (Service Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Tele-Training (Service Type) World Market Estimates
and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Tele-Training (Service Type) Market Historic Review
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 36: Tele-Training (Service Type) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Tele-Surgery (Service Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Tele-Surgery (Service Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 39: Tele-Surgery (Service Type) Market Share Distribution
in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Telemedicine Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Telemedicine Market in the United States by
Specialty: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Telemedicine Market in the United States by Service
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: United States Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by
Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Telemedicine Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Specialty for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by
Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: Telemedicine Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 53: Telemedicine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Telemedicine Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Japanese Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Telemedicine Market by Specialty: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Telemedicine Market by Service Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Telemedicine Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Telemedicine Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Telemedicine Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Telemedicine Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027
Table 68: Telemedicine Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027
Table 71: Telemedicine Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Telemedicine Market in France by Specialty: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Telemedicine Market in France by Service Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: French Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by Service
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Telemedicine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period
2020-2027
Table 80: German Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Telemedicine Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: German Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by Service
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Telemedicine Market by Specialty: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Telemedicine Market by Service Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Telemedicine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 95: Telemedicine Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 96: United Kingdom Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Telemedicine Historic Market Review by
Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Telemedicine Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Specialty for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Spanish Telemedicine Historic Market Review by
Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 102: Telemedicine Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Telemedicine Market in Russia by Specialty:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Telemedicine Market in Russia by Service Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Russian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027
Table 110: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown
by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027
Table 113: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million
by Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown
by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: Telemedicine Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Telemedicine Market in Asia-Pacific by Specialty:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Telemedicine Market in Asia-Pacific by Service Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Telemedicine Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Telemedicine Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 129: Australian Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by
Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Telemedicine Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Specialty for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Indian Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Indian Telemedicine Historic Market Review by
Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 135: Telemedicine Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Service Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Telemedicine Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 138: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Telemedicine Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 141: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telemedicine: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share
Analysis by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Telemedicine: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 146: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 147: Rest of Asia-Pacific Telemedicine Market Share
Analysis by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Telemedicine Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: Telemedicine Market in Latin America in US$ Million
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Telemedicine Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Telemedicine Marketby Specialty:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 155: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Telemedicine Marketby Service Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027
Table 158: Telemedicine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027
Table 161: Telemedicine Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Telemedicine Market in Brazil by Specialty:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Telemedicine Market in Brazil by Service Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Telemedicine Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Telemedicine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period
2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Telemedicine Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 174: Mexican Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Latin America by
Specialty: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Share
Breakdown by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Latin America by
Service Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Rest of Latin America Telemedicine Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: Telemedicine Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Telemedicine Historic Marketby
Specialty in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Telemedicine Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Specialty for 2012,2020, and 2027
Table 187: The Middle East Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: The Middle East Telemedicine Historic Marketby
Service Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 189: Telemedicine Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Salesby Service Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Specialty for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 191: Telemedicine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Market for Telemedicine: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 194: Telemedicine Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Iranian Telemedicine Market Share Analysis by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020-2027
Table 197: Telemedicine Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Specialty: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Telemedicine Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020-2027
Table 200: Telemedicine Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Service Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Specialty for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market by Specialty:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: Telemedicine Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Telemedicine Market by Service Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Telemedicine Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Specialty for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Telemedicine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 210: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Telemedicine Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Service Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Telemedicine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Telemedicine Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Specialty: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Market Share
Breakdown by Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Telemedicine Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Service Type: 2012-2019
Table 219: Rest of Middle East Telemedicine Market Share
Breakdown by Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Specialty: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Telemedicine Market in Africa by Specialty:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Specialty: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Telemedicine Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Service Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Telemedicine Market in Africa by Service Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: African Telemedicine Market Share Breakdown by
Service Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 174
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05817717/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: